Yvonne Chamness leads the Bobcats in first tournament of the fall season

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
September 11, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State golfer Yvonne Chamness at the Sam Golden Invitational

Yvonne Chamness finished tied for runner-up to open up the Texas State Bobcats fall season in Dallas, at the Sam Golden Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

Chamness carded four-under 68 in the opening 18-holes of the tournament. Over 54-holes, Chamness fired a strong performance of 10-under 206 (68-69-69).

Mattingly Palmer and Grace Quintanilla both shot one-under 215 to tie for 39th. Palmer fired two rounds under par at two-under 70 scoring (75-70-70) over the 54-holes.

In her debut collegiate tournament, Quintanilla carded a three-under 69 in the second round of 18-holes. Quintanilla ranked third in par threes with an average of 2.75 and score of 3-under. Over the two days, Quintanilla shot (76-69-70).

Ella Salama carded her lowest round of the tournament in the second round of 18-holes with one-under 71. Salama carded an even 54-holes (72-71-73) to finish tied for 41.

Rounding off Bobcat scoring, Fia Lindblom shot three-over 219 (71-70-78). Lindblom finished tied for 53rd.

The Bobcats finished seventh across a field of 13 teams. The team fired 18-under 846 (286-278-282).

Missouri took the first-place team title with a finish of 40-under 824 (281-271-272). Leading Missouri, Ebba Liljeberg took the first-place individual title carding 19-under 197 (66-61-70).

Both Tulsa and host team North Texas finished 16 strokes behind Missouri to tie for second place. Tulsa shot 24-under 840 (282-278-280) as a team. North Texas carded 24-under 840 (282-280-278).

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to compete in the Schooner Fall Classic Saturday Sept. 20-22.

