Yvonne Chamness leads the Bobcats in first tournament of the fall season

Yvonne Chamness finished tied for runner-up to open up the Texas State Bobcats fall season in Dallas, at the Sam Golden Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

Chamness carded four-under 68 in the opening 18-holes of the tournament. Over 54-holes, Chamness fired a strong performance of 10-under 206 (68-69-69).

Mattingly Palmer and Grace Quintanilla both shot one-under 215 to tie for 39th. Palmer fired two rounds under par at two-under 70 scoring (75-70-70) over the 54-holes.

In her debut collegiate tournament, Quintanilla carded a three-under 69 in the second round of 18-holes. Quintanilla ranked third in par threes with an average of 2.75 and score of 3-under. Over the two days, Quintanilla shot (76-69-70).

Ella Salama carded her lowest round of the tournament in the second round of 18-holes with one-under 71. Salama carded an even 54-holes (72-71-73) to finish tied for 41.

Rounding off Bobcat scoring, Fia Lindblom shot three-over 219 (71-70-78). Lindblom finished tied for 53rd.

The Bobcats finished seventh across a field of 13 teams. The team fired 18-under 846 (286-278-282).

Missouri took the first-place team title with a finish of 40-under 824 (281-271-272). Leading Missouri, Ebba Liljeberg took the first-place individual title carding 19-under 197 (66-61-70).

Both Tulsa and host team North Texas finished 16 strokes behind Missouri to tie for second place. Tulsa shot 24-under 840 (282-278-280) as a team. North Texas carded 24-under 840 (282-280-278).

Next, the Bobcats will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to compete in the Schooner Fall Classic Saturday Sept. 20-22.