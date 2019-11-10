(Photo Gallery) Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 9, 2019

Jamie Dorsey, Jaden Edison, Haley Brand, and Katelyn Lester
November 10, 2019

Members+of+the+group+A+Cappella+Unlimited+sing+the+national+anthem+at+the+San+Marcos+Veterans+Day+Parade+Nov.+9+in+front+of+the+Hays+County+Courthouse+in+downtown+San+Marcos.
Gallery|27 Photos
Haley Brand
Members of the group A Cappella Unlimited sing the national anthem at the San Marcos Veterans Day Parade Nov. 9 in front of the Hays County Courthouse in downtown San Marcos.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 13 times, 13 visits today