Texas State to undergo off-site campus crime program review
November 7, 2019
University President Denise M. Trauth announced via email that the Department of Education will be conducting an off-site campus crime program review to evaluate the university’s compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act and the Department’s regulations.
The email, sent to all current students, faculty and staff at 4:59 p.m., said the university was notified of the off-site campus crime program review to be conducted by the DOE yesterday (Nov. 7). This announcement comes after 29 rapes, as well as other instances of underreporting, were left off of Texas State’s previous years’ Annual Security Report, formerly known as “Campus Watch.” Texas State tallied 57 rapes from 2016-2018.
According to Trauth’s email, the university has been preparing for this eventual step in order to address the deficiencies an instances of underreporting.
“We have been preparing for this possible next step in the process and are fully cooperating with the Department’s program review team to continue to improve campus safety and Clery compliance,” Trauth’s email stated.
