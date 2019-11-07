City council discusses mitigation plan and juvenile curfew for minors

Residents responded to mitigation concerns in a survey conducted by the city.

Nov. 6, Community Initiatives Program Administrator Aaron Harris gave a presentation for a mitigation action plan to the San Marcos City Council. The city had received $24,012,000 in federal funding and is expected to use the funds towards flood preparations. The city also reestablished the juvenile curfew for minors, which was an ordinance adopted August 1994.

The Community Development Block Grant mitigation plan includes rules that the city must abide by. At least 50% of funds must address mitigation needs within San Marcos city limits. The city may expend funds outside of city limits if they are able to demonstrate how funds will benefit the city. The city has 12 years to spend allocated funds and 50% of the CDBG-MIT funds must benefit lower-to-moderate income citizens.

A survey was conducted by city staff to recieve residents concerns over mitigation. Most residents were concerned over the preserving of land in strategic upland and floodplain areas to mitigate flooding and drainage improvements to properties that have been flooded multiple times.

Harris said the city already has a local hazard mitigation plan that is active and current.

City council is expected to move forward with the action plan by March 2020.

City council also reestablished the juvenile curfew for minors, which had not been in place since April 2015. Minors under 17 years of age are subject to curfew hours.

Curfew hours are 12-6 a.m. everyday; 11 p.m.- 12 a.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 12 a.m.- 6 a.m.; and 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

Any minor, parent or establishment that is in violation of the curfew is subject to a citation. Minors may be processed at the juvenile processing office.

City council is to meet every three years to review and reestablish the ordinance, otherwise it will expire.

The Workforce Housing Task Force Strategic Housing Plan was a major topic during the meeting. The goal of the housing plan is to make affordable housing for San Marcos residents. Several residents voiced their concerns about council not taking action on the issue. City council plans on discussing the housing plan further.

San Marcos resident Roland Saucedo had concerns about there only being a discussion about the housing plan.

“This I feel is very important because this is what is going to protect and guide the future development of our communities,” Saucedo said.

San Marcos City Council meets every first and third of each month at 6 p.m. To access the agenda go to the Agenda Center on the San Marcos website.

