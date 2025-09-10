Texas State seeks to return favor in road rematch against Sun Devils

On Sept. 12, 2024, the Texas State Bobcats hosted the Arizona State Sun Devils in a game where the two schools engaged in a classic shootout. Both teams started the game with undefeated seasons on the line. While the Bobcats had 400 yards of total offense compared to Arizona State’s 347, the Sun Devils would come away with a close 31-28 victory as they capitalized on crucial turnovers and timely possession.

“I thought the guys came out and played hard and executed very well at times… It’s not offense, defense, special teams, coaches. It’s collective as a group.” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said in a postgame conference following the loss.

After the game, both teams saw their seasons turn in different directions. The Bobcats, despite high expectations, would go 8-5 and win the First Responders Bowl against North Texas.

As for Arizona State, they continued their big momentum and catapulted to a Big 12 Title en route to a College Football Playoff appearance, earning a first-round bye to the Quarterfinals before falling short in double overtime against Texas in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

A year later, the Bobcats will now travel to Tempe, to rematch the Sun Devils, and they will be going into Mountain America Stadium with very few players who previously played against Arizona State last year.

However, the Bobcats are a formidable force. Along with new incoming players, they have some notable returners with a chip on their shoulder from last year, such as running back Lincoln Pare, wide receivers Chris Dawn Jr and Beau Sparks, offensive lineman Tellek Lockette, and defensive end Kalil Alexander, to help counter Arizona State.

Quarterback Brad Jackson will attempt to continue his strong momentum in what will be his third career start, who so far has shown he’s been up to the task.

Across two games this season, Jackson has 500 passing yards with five passing touchdowns. He has also displayed his strong mobility as well, with 82 rushing yards and having tacked on two scores.

The matchup will be a big test for the Bobcats, just a week after their triumph against the UTSA Roadrunners. Not only will Head Coach Kenny Dillingham’s efficient offense return a budding star in redshirt sophomore QB Sam Leavitt, but the Sun Devils will also include numerous returners and incoming transfer talents.

One of the returners, wide receiver Jordan Tyson, was a big contributor in the victory last season. Tyson tallied six receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown.

“Credit to [Texas State],” Tyson said after their victory against the Bobcats. “They gave us a good game. There was a lot of talk about them feeling like they were better than us. We took that as disrespect.”

While it will be hard to replicate what Heisman finalist running back Cam Skattebo brought last season, the Sun Devils brought in some more than respectable pieces to replace his production.

Arizona State also managed to retain some of its starters on the offensive line and brought in transfers to help with depth, arguably making the offense even more talented than last season.

The Sun Devils’ defense consists of veterans looking to continue capitalizing. They are bringing back defensive linemen Clayton Smith, who led the team in sacks last season, along with Elija O’Neal, who was second.

Among their lethal defense is a star-studded defensive back group. Xavien Alford headlines the safeties, as he previously earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team with five passes broken up, along with two interceptions.

Arizona State will be looking to bounce back against the Bobcats following a 24-20 loss against Mississippi State last weekend that had them dropped from No.12 to just right outside the AP Top 25.

Texas State will ultimately look to give the Sun Devils what they had previously given the Bobcats last season: a loss at home. If the Bobcats win, they will start the season 3-0 for the first time since 1983.

The Bobcats are set to travel to Tempe to play the Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 9:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be televised on TNT.