Bobcat soccer falls to Baylor in non-conference finale

Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
September 8, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State freshman midfielder Alexis Montgomery (3) fighting for possession against Baylor, Sept. 7, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Baylor would win 4-1.

Texas State soccer (3-2-2) fell to I-35 neighbor Baylor University (4-0-2) Sunday night at Bobcat Soccer Complex in their final non-conference match of the season.

It was a tight game in the first half as both teams created many opportunities for themselves consistently. Additionally, the Bobcats had their first physical game of the season, accumulating 10 fouls spread throughout the roster.

TXST scored its lone goal of the night late in the 13th minute, finding space after a corner kick broke. Lilah Dupree collected her third assist of the season by intercepting a Baylor defensive pass and sending it to Angela Gatto, who swiftly headed the ball past the Bears’ goal line.

Victoria Meza and Matsuri Tsutsui each collected two shots at the goal, with both Tsutsui’s attempts landing on goal and just one of Meza’s.

Bobcat goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar started and played through the whole match, allowing four goals but stopping five.

Baylor began their scoring streak 11 minutes later, after a foul by Meza resulted in a free kick for the Bears. Baylor forward Tyler Isgrig faced off against Escobar, sending the equalizer into the top right of the net.

Just off halftime in the early 48th minute, Isgrig struck again after a faulty pass from a Bobcat defender was intercepted by Baylor forward Laruen Omholt. Omholt quickly passed the ball to Isgrig, who, without hesitation, slicked the ball to the right corner once again.

The Bears saw their win solidified by two Bobcat own goals in the 63rd and 68th minutes.

Texas State soccer will start conference play on the road when they face off against the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 13th at 7 p.m. at Brown Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

