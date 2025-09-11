Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship introduces online marketplace for student entrepreneurs

From decor and crochet to apparel and beauty, a student-run entrepreneur platform launched its Texas State chapter.

Student-Made launched this September with support from Quinn Valentine, director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE). It is a national organization that partners with colleges and universities to create a custom online marketplace for student entrepreneurs to promote their business to their campus and local communities. The platform helps student creators showcase, sell and gain support for their creations online and in-person through pop-up shops.

The program and its student managers plan to expand its community of creators and campus engagement at Texas State by offering a place where students can showcase their businesses while gaining hands-on experience, entrepreneurial skills and community support.

In collaboration with the CIE, Student-Made showcased its organization at the Student Involvement Fair on Sept. 4. Tyson Rizzo, Student-Made campus manager and finance senior, represented the program at the fair, sharing its mission to support student creators.

“We care most about creator success, and we care about how we can help them,” Rizzo said. “We hope that our community draws people [in], that we create such a positive environment that people want to be a part of, and also we obviously want our creators to be very successful.”

Student-Made started as an opportunity for creative students to share their businesses with their campus on an online platform. It provides student entrepreneurs and creators the necessary tools and a community of support to succeed in growing their business and gaining outreach.

“Student-Made is an opportunity for student entrepreneurs to host an online store as well as participate in on-campus and off-campus pop-ups,” Rizzo said. “So, let’s say you have a business like a barber or photographer, or you make crafts you want to sell, we provide you marketing and operational support to make that possible.”

Jordan Lusk, Student-Made finance and strategy manager and accounting sophomore, echoed the program’s aim to support and guide student entrepreneurs through navigating the business process.

“Student-Made not only provides a platform for student entrepreneurs but also a community they can depend on,” Lusk said. “This community supports their business every step of the way — whether they need guidance with financial strategies, marketing or simply connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs. We provide the resources to help our student entrepreneurs thrive.”

Among the many students who attended the fair, Catalina Parra, psychology junior, stopped by the CIE and Student-Made table. She thought it was interesting to learn more about the organization and its mission in supporting student entrepreneurs.

“I’ve never really had any plans to start my own business, but when I talked to [Student-Made], I thought it was a really good resource for people who do want to start their own business,” Parra said. “The fact they were so passionate about it and they were so willing to help made me think about it like, ‘Oh, maybe I should [start my own nail business] at some point.”

Nicole Abidde, public health junior, inquired about the organization and gathered opinions on her interest in starting her business.

“I’m very interested in starting my own fashion business, so I was interested in going up to the Student-Made [organization],” Abidde said. “[The campus manager] seemed very enthusiastic about the organization, so that made me even more enthusiastic about joining it.”

After speaking with the organization, Abidde appreciated its many resources that provide students with a foundation in starting their business. These included marketing products, creating promotional events such as pop-ups, helping creators with finances, shipping and getting them connected with their campus community.

“They offer so [many] materials and help and assistance, especially because starting your own business is very hard; it gives you a foundation,” Abidde said. “I think [the organization will] invite a variety of students to join the organization.”

Students who are interested in becoming featured creators and joining the Student-Made network can submit a creator application on its website, answering questions and providing information on their business.

To learn more about Student-Made Texas State, visit its online shop at https://www.studentmadetexasstate.com/.