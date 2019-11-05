Texas State dominates Cameron in exhibition match

In their first test of the season, Texas State defeated Cameron University 91-54 in an exhibition match at home Friday night behind a suffocating defense and efficient offense.

Texas State played disruptive team defense, accumulating 10 steals and four blocks which led to 23 points off of turnovers. The ‘Cats also did an excellent job of penetrating the paint and drawing fouls, going 27-36 from the free-throw line. The Bobcats’ active defense made for a struggling Aggie offense with Cameron shooting 37.9% from the field and 26.3% from three.

Senior Nijal Pearson started off his senior season with the same momentum as his successful 2018 run. Just after being selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team, Pearson finished the game with 22 points, went 3-6 from three, and grabbed nine rebounds alongside a strong defense. Sophomore forward Alonzo Sule contributed with 13 points and eight boards. Junior forward Isiah Small, who transferred this year from Seward County Community College, contributed 11 points to go along with two blocks and one steal.

Texas State officially kicks off their season November 5 against Texas Lutheran at 7:30 at Strahan Arena.

