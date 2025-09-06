Bobcats leave San Antonio with statement victory over Roadrunners

The 45,778 fans that were announced as the third largest attended home game in UTSA history saw an absolute barnburner as Texas State Wide Receiver Beau Sparks caught five passes for 155 yards and a receiving touchdown to help lead the Bobcats over the Roadrunners for the second straight year, 43-36 in the I-35 Showdown at the Alamodome, Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, Texas.

“We knew coming into [The Alamodome] was going to be a tough place to play,” Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne said postgame. “But it was a total team effort, and we found a way to win.”

It was a sluggish start for both offenses in the first quarter as the first points of the ballgame resulted from a botched punt attempt by the Roadrunners that gave Texas State the first punch with a 2-0 safety, setting the tone early.

From the second quarter on, the shootout moniker that many proclaimed would occur stuck on as the Bobcats and Roadrunners countered each other in just about every way. From deep completions to big running plays, this game saw two offenses just slug each other relentlessly.

In just his second career start, Jackson has impressed the coaching staff and more, as he passed for 286 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Beau Sparks down the sideline in the fourth quarter that would ultimately give the Bobcats the lead for good.

“This was a play we ran in the red zone in the first quarter, and we really liked it,” Brad Jackson commented regarding the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. “We’ve been working all week and talk about execution…we executed absolute perfection.”

The ground offense contributed heavily as well, with touchdowns from running backs Lincoln Pare and Jaylen Jenkins. Jackson’s legs were a massive contributor to the victory as well, as he rushed for 34 yards and punched in two TDs.

The Bobcats’ defense, while letting up 36 points, clutched up when they needed important stops against the Roadrunner duo of Owen McCown and Robert Henry Jr, forcing two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter.

“Coach Kinne recruited us to handle these big moments like this,” Kalil Alexander said. “Like Brad [Jackson] said, it’s all about execution.”

Texas State will now press forward into week three with another rematch from an opponent last season: No.12 Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is slated for 9:30 p.m. Central and will be broadcast on TNT.