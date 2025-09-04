Undocumented students belong in education

Undocumented students are now being targeted by the Texas government. Students who have earned their spot at Texas institutions are now losing their right to attend due to the Texas Dream Act being overturned.

On June 16, 2001, Gov. Rick Perry signed House Bill 1403, known as the Texas Dream Act, into law with bipartisan support. The act made Texas the first U.S. state to grant certain undocumented students in‑state tuition, with tens of thousands benefiting each year. 24 later, the law has been overturned, effectively ending in‑state tuition benefits for these students.

Now, thousands of deserving students will be shut out of higher education, dealing a significant blow to the state’s education system and workforce, and signaling a waning commitment to underserved communities in the state.

Ending the Texas Dream Act risks pricing out deserving students from higher education and undermining Texas State’s status as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI).

The state’s action is one of many, rooted in partisanship, that showcases the state’s increasing focus on its agenda rather than its people. Undocumented students remain a primary target of state action. Students who earned the right to an education at Texas State now face significant obstacles through no fault of their own. Universities and university systems are also left to face increased uncertainty.

According to a March 2023 study by the American Immigration Council, undocumented students in Texas contributed $28.5 billion to the U.S. economy since 2001. Denying these students access they’ve had raises questions about fairness and opportunity but also ignores the economic and social benefits they provide.

Critics have called the Texas Dream Act unconstitutional. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in statement on June 4 that he filed a joint motion with the Trump administration against the law, stating it “unconstitutionally and unlawfully gave benefits to illegal aliens.” He added that “ending this discriminatory and un-American provision is a major victory for Texas.”

This, however, remains largely deceptive. In-state tuition under the Texas Dream Act was already selective, with key benchmarks needed to qualify. Before being granted in-state tuition, students were required to live in Texas for at least three years, graduate from a Texas high school and submit an affidavit of intent to apply for permanent residency.

This raises questions about the reasoning behind its removal. Undocumented students have already spent years in the Texas education system and are committed to pursuing residency.

By portraying fairness and access to education as discriminatory and un-American, key lawmakers are alarming and actively dehumanizing Texas students. At a HSI like Texas State, the harm is even more pronounced. With HSI universities being increasingly placed under scrutiny, Texas State is put in a tough spot.

However, despite this uncertainty, undocumented students still have options for receiving in-state tuition.

Texas State University has offered support to students affected by the act’s repeal.

“Texas State University has established an email address, [email protected], to assist students who may have questions regarding the repeal of the Texas Dream Act,” university spokesperson Jayme Blaschke wrote in an email to The Star.

Additionally, requirements to retain in-state tuition include registration with the Selective Service for male students and receiving a competitive, merit-based scholarship through the university. Students may be eligible for a waiver of up to 12 months of in-state tuition if they receive a scholarship of at least $1,000 from an authorized committee, publicly advertised with a clear deadline and that is fully controlled by the university.

Actions like these by Texas State are necessary to preserve fairness and opportunity for students. Partisan attacks on marginalized communities risk undermining Texas’s higher education and economic growth, while eroding decades of progress.