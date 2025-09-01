Faculty advisory group replaces Senate – for now

Star File Photo Assistant professor of the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Michael Supancic (Right), speaks to the board during the faculty senate meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in J.C. Kellam RM 880.

Starting Sept. 1, Texas State University will be using a faculty advisory group until the faculty senate is reestablished by the Texas State University System (TSUS).

Senate Bill 37 was passed into law in June, imposing new regulations on faculty senates.

To comply with SB 37, TSUS dissolved all faculty senates and gave university presidents the power to create new faculty advisory groups until TSUS approves the new 68th faculty senate in November.

Texas State’s faculty senate’s last meeting was held on June 11; however, they will restart meetings on Sept. 3 with a different name after President Kelly Damphousse approves all members.

SB 37 grants university presidents the authority to appoint all faculty senate officers and choose up to half of the members, while the other half of senators are elected by faculty members.

Kevin Jetton, professor of instruction in McCoy College of Business and secretary of the 66th Faculty Senate which ran from May 2024-25, said that currently, there is a lot of anxiety about how the senate should proceed and who the president is going to appoint.

Jetton said during the dissolution of the faculty senate, the senate conducted a re-election process that involved choosing one senator from each college, based on the number of full-time faculty members in each college.

“Am I going to be in the Senate? Am I going to be serving? Yes or no, we don’t officially know, except for the people that got elected and in what capacity? It’s still all a big mystery until some decisions get made,” Jetton said.

According to SB 37, appointed members can only serve one-year terms for up to six years, and elected members serve two-year terms and then must step down after.

“We don’t know if there’s any hidden agendas lurking, because again, anybody that’s appointed, you’ve got to wonder, well, how did you get appointed, and I didn’t,” Jetton said.

After the elected members were chosen, the list was sent to the provost’s office with the dean’s and faculty recommendations for appointed members.

Texas State Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Pranesh Aswath said Damphousse already approved of both the appointed and elected members; however, the provost’s office must make sure every future member is willing to accept their role.

Aswath continued, stating that an official list of the faculty advisory group was sent out to faculty on Sept. 1.

“I sent forth a list of recommendations [for members of the faculty advisory group] to the President, [he said] this looks good, and goes forward with it. There were no specific criteria; we just wanted to make sure that the people who serve have the best interest of the university at heart,” Aswath said.

According to Jetton, the faculty advisory board will have to create a full set of bylaws, turn its rules of conduct into a formal document and set formal policies, then present all of its updated policies to TSUS.

“We’re all curious to know who the appointed people will be and any of their preconceived ideas or objectives or things like that,” Jetton said. “It could change the mindset of a senator if someone is trying to push a particular initiative or something like that.”

Lynn Ledbetter, professor of violin and chair of the 66th Faculty Senate, said she doesn’t anticipate any changes to the activities and reviews of policy the senate has done in the past.

“For right now, we are sort of the former senate, and as of Sept. 1, we will become the faculty advisory group, for lack of a better term, to work on the finalization of the work that needs to happen to ensure compliance with Senate Bill 37,” Ledbetter said.

Aswath said the faculty advisory group will need to go through how SB 37 applies to Texas State, especially, and how to apply the new rules smoothly.

“[Faculty advisory group] can only be a senate after the board approved it, so that’s the reason we’re calling it a senate advisory group,” Aswath said.

TSUS did not respond to a request to comment on the changes to the Faculty Senate.

The faculty advisory group will convene on Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.