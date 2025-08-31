Takeaways from Texas State football’s week one victory

Texas State football (1-0) began its 2025 campaign and Sun Belt swan song with a bang, running up and down the field all night long en route to a dominant 52-27 week one victory over Eastern Michigan (0-1).

Here are three takeaways from the Bobcats’ season opening win:

Beau Sparks madness

Junior wide receiver Beau Sparks made a nationwide statement during opening week with a historic four touchdown performance.

Sparks recorded his four touchdowns from 16, 15, five and three yards out as he and quarterback Brad Jackson displayed great chemistry. Sparks became just the second receiver in Texas State history to find the end zone four times in a single game.

“It’s an honor, this school has been around for a while, it just shows my hard work that I put in over the offseason,” Sparks said. “When I wasn’t playing as much last year, I was still working twice as hard to make sure I was ready for my opportunity.”

Bobcats running wild

Lincoln Pare finished off the 2024 season on a high note when he won MVP of the First Responder Bowl Game against North Texas. Pare carried that momentum over into the season opener against Eastern Michigan.

The 2025 First Responder Bowl MVP finished the Bobcats’ first game of the season with 167 rushing yards to go along with one touchdown and a 20-yard catch.

Fellow running backs Greg Burrell and Jaylen Jenkins chipped into the team’s rushing success as well, with a combined 154 rushing yards and a touchdown apiece.

Overall, the Bobcats ran for 392 yards on a 10.1-yard per carry average.

Brad Jackson adds new element to the Texas State offense

Redshirt Freshman Brad Jackson’s debut as the starting quarterback of the Bobcats was a success. Jackson threw four touchdowns on a 69% completion percentage, he also added 48 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

Last year, starting quarterback Jordan McCloud never ran more than eight times in a single game. Jackson’s running prowess opens holes in the defense and adds extra plays to the playbook for Kinne and his staff to take advantage of.

“When you have a quarterback like Brad, it just makes you so dangerous,” head coach GJ Kinne said. “He played like a senior out there, it was really good to see”.