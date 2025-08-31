Sparks, Pare ignite offense; Bobcats roll to victory in season opener

A warm August night in San Marcos was accompanied by a PAC-12 themed drone show, a four touchdown performance courtesy of wide receiver Beau Sparks, 606 yards of total offense from the Bobcats and a 52-27 Texas State (1-0) season opening victory over Eastern Michigan (0-1) Saturday night at UFCU Stadium.

A sensational performance from Sparks, combined with 167 yards on the ground from running back Lincoln Pare, had the Bobcat offense firing on all cylinders right out of the gate against EMU.

Pare hit the ground running with a 35-yard run to set the tone for the Bobcat offense on their first drive of the game, finishing with 167 yards on 12 carries for one touchdown, creating a dominant ground game to ease redshirt freshman quarterback Brad Jackson into the first game of the year.

Sparks cleaned up in the red zone, catching four touchdowns and establishing a clear connection between Jackson and himself, finishing with seven receptions for 82 yards to go along with his four TDs.

Pare’s impact was felt in the first half with multiple big runs, including a drive that consisted of a 57-yard breakaway run and a 22-yard rushing touchdown to cap off the same drive. In total, Pare was responsible for 158 rushing yards in the first half.

“That was really good for [Pare] to come out there and be as explosive as he is,” Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “The guy is just a special player, and I was really happy for him.”

The Bobcats’ defense was weak against the run in the first half, giving up 97 yards, with many Bobcat defenders struggling to make open-field tackles, but they would clean that up in the second half, only surrendering 43 yards on the ground through the final two quarters.

Going into the half, Texas State led by one score, at 24-17, but the Bobcat offense turned up the intensity in the third quarter.

Sparks scored his third and fourth touchdowns of the game in the third, while running back Greg Burrell ran for a 15-yard touchdown for his first of the new season, giving Texas State a 38-17 lead heading into the fourth.

The Bobcats’ defense also picked up, holding Eastern Michigan to only ten points in the second half.

“I think we just kinda calmed down a little bit… A lot of them haven’t played college football before,” Kinne said when asked about his defense’s improvement in the second half.

In his first start as QB1, Jackson went 18-26 for 214 yards and four touchdowns, adding 48 yards on the ground across 10 attempts.

Texas State opened its final season in the Sun Belt on the right foot and will now turn its attention to the UTSA Roadrunners and the I-35 Rivalry matchup that awaits in week two.

Kickoff between the Bobcats and Roadrunners is set for Saturday, Sept. 6, at 2:30 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be streaming on ESPN+.