Women’s tennis makes strides at Bearkat Invitational

Rishona Israel-Lewis led the tennis team with a third-place victory at the Bearkat Invitational. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Texas State women’s tennis competed in the Bearkat Invitational at Sam Houston on Saturday and Sunday, sweeping 3-0 in the doubles round-robin flights while finishing with two third-place finishes in the singles brackets.

In singles, junior Rischona Israel-Lewis started the tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over UTRGV’s Katarina Sasaroga before falling to Sam Houston’s Isidora Zivkovic 6-1, 6-4. Lewis later finished Flight A with a 3rd place 6-4, 6-1 win over Karla De La Luz Montalvo.

Junior Hana Kvapilova won the consolation bracket in Flight A with victories over Tyler’s Emelie Schwarte by 7-5, 2-6, and 1-0.

Junior Andrea Fuchs managed to finish third in Flight B after defeating UTRGV’s Ana Platisa by scoring 6-0, 6-2.

Fuchs won her first-round match against Petra Kaszas of Sam Houston State, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) but fell 6-2, 6-2 against Tyler’s Ye Yue in the semifinals of Flight B.

Sophomore Renata Gonzalez had a solid showing as well, winning her consolation match in Flight C against UTRGV’s Alicia Thai by a score of 6-4, 6-4 after a strong showing against Tyler’s Jaden Chan 6-3, 7-5.

In doubles, the duo of Kvapilova and freshman Alyssa Zayat finished with a 3-0 record in flight B, defeating Jaden Chan and Momoko Yoshimura of Tyler 6-4. They also won against SHSU’s Petra Kaszas and Constandena Nicolaou 6-1 while additionally defeating UTRGV’s Valeria Montero and Ana Platisa by a score of 6-4.

Next up for Bobcat tennis is a road trip to the SFA Fall Invitational Friday through Sunday.

