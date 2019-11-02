Women’s tennis makes strides at Bearkat Invitational

Rishona Israel-Lewis led the tennis team with a third-place victory at the Bearkat Invitational. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.
Women’s tennis makes strides at Bearkat Invitational

Rishona Israel-Lewis led the tennis team with a third-place victory at the Bearkat Invitational. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Rishona Israel-Lewis led the tennis team with a third-place victory at the Bearkat Invitational. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Rishona Israel-Lewis led the tennis team with a third-place victory at the Bearkat Invitational. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Rishona Israel-Lewis led the tennis team with a third-place victory at the Bearkat Invitational. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Sean Allen, Sports Reporter
November 2, 2019

Texas State women’s tennis competed in the Bearkat Invitational at Sam Houston on Saturday and Sunday, sweeping 3-0 in the doubles round-robin flights while finishing with two third-place finishes in the singles brackets.

In singles, junior Rischona Israel-Lewis started the tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over UTRGV’s Katarina Sasaroga before falling to Sam Houston’s Isidora Zivkovic 6-1, 6-4. Lewis later finished Flight A with a 3rd place 6-4, 6-1 win over Karla De La Luz Montalvo.

Junior Hana Kvapilova won the consolation bracket in Flight A with victories over Tyler’s Emelie Schwarte by 7-5, 2-6, and 1-0.

Junior Andrea Fuchs managed to finish third in Flight B after defeating UTRGV’s Ana Platisa by scoring 6-0, 6-2.

Fuchs won her first-round match against Petra Kaszas of Sam Houston State, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) but fell 6-2, 6-2 against Tyler’s Ye Yue in the semifinals of Flight B.

Sophomore Renata Gonzalez had a solid showing as well, winning her consolation match in Flight C against UTRGV’s Alicia Thai by a score of 6-4, 6-4 after a strong showing against Tyler’s Jaden Chan 6-3, 7-5.

In doubles, the duo of Kvapilova and freshman Alyssa Zayat finished with a 3-0 record in flight B, defeating Jaden Chan and Momoko Yoshimura of Tyler 6-4. They also won against SHSU’s Petra Kaszas and Constandena Nicolaou 6-1 while additionally defeating UTRGV’s Valeria Montero and Ana Platisa by a score of 6-4.

Next up for Bobcat tennis is a road trip to the SFA Fall Invitational Friday through Sunday.

