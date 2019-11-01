Former Texas State student arrested twice for sexual assault
November 1, 2019
Former Texas State student Daniel James Deluca, 18, was arrested twice this month for two sexual assaults on campus.
Hays County jail records indicate the first arrest occurred Oct. 3 by the University Police Department for an alleged sexual assault at Bobcat Village. He was released on a $50,000 surety bond the next day.
Deluca was arrested Oct. 21 for the second incident–also at Bobcat Village–and released the same day on a $20,000 surety bond.
Prior to the pair of sexual assaults, Deluca had been arrested for possession of controlled substance Sept. 29, 2019.
The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.
