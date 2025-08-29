77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State can navigate education hurdles

Editorial Board
August 29, 2025

On June 22, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 37 into law. The bill alters higher education through new rules on curriculum oversight and faculty governance, while changing longstanding traditions of shared governance, academic freedom and institutional independence.

Legislation is drastically changing the landscape of higher education in Texas. Texas State must strike a balance between enforcing these new laws and upholding its mission to support student success and advance academic excellence.

The impacts of SB 37 are already being seen at Texas State.

The university is holding elections to form a new faculty advisory group to maintain compliance with SB 37 by Jan. 1, 2026. This group will become the 68th Faculty Senate.

Under the bill’s rules, at least one senator per college must be appointed by the president. Appointments risk reducing faculty engagement and shared governance; however, the new legislation does not automatically violate the university’s principles of autonomy. To keep these principles, Texas State administrators must work closely with faculty to ensure accountability.

The Star spoke to a member of the 67th Faculty Senate, who stated that it will make their job more difficult now, as they have to convince themselves and their constituents that they are working for them. The senator remained hopeful, however, the administration will continue to work with the Senate.

Without proper faculty discussion channels, students also suffer as classroom needs are not addressed.

Beyond faculty senates, the bill restructures public institutions under more direct control by the state, with oversight being a common theme throughout the law. Increasing supervision in education risks the free exchange of ideas, which lowers institutions’ ability to foster academic growth.

Compliance is a necessity of the bill, but Texas State must still diligently protect the freedoms of its staff and students.

These state-level changes are also being mirrored at the federal level, presenting additional obstacles for institutions and students. Less than two weeks after SB 37 was signed into law, President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

The OBBBA reshapes higher education by tightening student loan borrowing capsexpanding Pell Grants to cover short-term workforce programs and introducing new federal oversight measures.

These changes in funding affect students directly as many students rely on federal assistance to attend university, and changes can impact enrollment and academic success. Adding additional financial stresses to students, where many already exist, is deeply harmful and can stifle academic output and engagement.

Prioritizing workforce readiness can provide benefits in obtaining employment post-graduation, but it risks universities becoming training rather than institutions dedicated to broad intellectual growth, research and academic excellence.

Texas State can alleviate some of this burden by expanding scholarship and work opportunities, while also promoting alternative aid pathways and support.

Both SB 37 and the OBBBA also introduce significant oversight, often at the expense of academic autonomy. Higher education relies on institutional autonomy to promote fairness and a free exchange of ideas.

Texas State can navigate these sweeping state and federal changes, but it cannot sacrifice its core principles. Ultimately, Texas State must ensure both compliance and adherence to the university’s mission. Administrators work with students and faculty, or risk losing Texas State as an institution of academic excellence.

The Main Point is an opinion written by The University Star’s Editorial Board. Opinions expressed are not necessarily those of our entire publication.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in editorials
Redistricting risks disenfranchising Hays County voters
Redistricting risks disenfranchising Hays County voters
State oversight hinders TXST growth
State oversight hinders TXST growth
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
Attacks on international students cannot be ignored
Attacks on international students cannot be ignored
Main Point: There are better ways to express free speech
Main Point: There are better ways to express free speech
Main Point: TikTok ban will cause more harm than good
Main Point: TikTok ban will cause more harm than good
More in features
Texas State soccer players Annabelle Fisher (Left, 28), Constance Agyemang (Center, 17) and Sydney Bassa (Right, 24) celebrating a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, 28 Aug., 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State Soccer back in win column with 5-1 domination of Lumberjacks
A weather siren sits next to Copper Beech Apartments on Mill Street, Sunday, Aug, 25, 2025. The siren is part of a set of 14 located throughout the city to help alert the community of potential threats.
Warning sirens continue operation amidst severe weather impact
(From Left to Right) Computer information systems senior Julian Richards, computer science juniors Mark Evola and Heston Montagne, continuity council chair Robert Turner, and associate professor Ted Lehr pose with the new SORM mobile app and certificates, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at the SORM Symposium in College Station, Texas.
TXST talent powers new State Office of Risk Management app
Texas State's volleyball team huddles during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Texas State volleyball 2025: Bobcats look to add one last Sun Belt title
Boko leads the Texas State football team out onto the field to kickoff the Homecoming game to face the Golden Eagles, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
2024-25 Texas State athletics Year in Review
Inside the Cap: Recapped
Inside the Cap: Recapped
More in Opinions
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Comparing immigrants to Jan. 6 insurrectionists is dangerous
Student protests cannot be silenced
Student protests cannot be silenced
Rivergoers walk around the temporary fences to an entrance, Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Rio Vista Park. The fences create certain access points where individuals must enter or exit.
Rio Vista needs action, not temporary obstruction
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
DEI values must be protected in libraries
DEI values must be protected in libraries
Construction will lead to destruction of SMTX identity
Construction will lead to destruction of SMTX identity
Donate to The University Star