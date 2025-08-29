Texas State can navigate education hurdles

On June 22, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 37 into law. The bill alters higher education through new rules on curriculum oversight and faculty governance, while changing longstanding traditions of shared governance, academic freedom and institutional independence.

Legislation is drastically changing the landscape of higher education in Texas. Texas State must strike a balance between enforcing these new laws and upholding its mission to support student success and advance academic excellence.

The impacts of SB 37 are already being seen at Texas State.

The university is holding elections to form a new faculty advisory group to maintain compliance with SB 37 by Jan. 1, 2026. This group will become the 68th Faculty Senate.

Under the bill’s rules, at least one senator per college must be appointed by the president. Appointments risk reducing faculty engagement and shared governance; however, the new legislation does not automatically violate the university’s principles of autonomy. To keep these principles, Texas State administrators must work closely with faculty to ensure accountability.

The Star spoke to a member of the 67th Faculty Senate, who stated that it will make their job more difficult now, as they have to convince themselves and their constituents that they are working for them. The senator remained hopeful, however, the administration will continue to work with the Senate.

Without proper faculty discussion channels, students also suffer as classroom needs are not addressed.

Beyond faculty senates, the bill restructures public institutions under more direct control by the state, with oversight being a common theme throughout the law. Increasing supervision in education risks the free exchange of ideas, which lowers institutions’ ability to foster academic growth.

Compliance is a necessity of the bill, but Texas State must still diligently protect the freedoms of its staff and students.

These state-level changes are also being mirrored at the federal level, presenting additional obstacles for institutions and students. Less than two weeks after SB 37 was signed into law, President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

The OBBBA reshapes higher education by tightening student loan borrowing caps, expanding Pell Grants to cover short-term workforce programs and introducing new federal oversight measures.

These changes in funding affect students directly as many students rely on federal assistance to attend university, and changes can impact enrollment and academic success. Adding additional financial stresses to students, where many already exist, is deeply harmful and can stifle academic output and engagement.

Prioritizing workforce readiness can provide benefits in obtaining employment post-graduation, but it risks universities becoming training rather than institutions dedicated to broad intellectual growth, research and academic excellence.

Texas State can alleviate some of this burden by expanding scholarship and work opportunities, while also promoting alternative aid pathways and support.

Both SB 37 and the OBBBA also introduce significant oversight, often at the expense of academic autonomy. Higher education relies on institutional autonomy to promote fairness and a free exchange of ideas.

Texas State can navigate these sweeping state and federal changes, but it cannot sacrifice its core principles. Ultimately, Texas State must ensure both compliance and adherence to the university’s mission. Administrators work with students and faculty, or risk losing Texas State as an institution of academic excellence.