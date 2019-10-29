Brooke Holle is the lone starter from the 2018 season as she begins her 2019 run.

LAST SEASON

Coming off a season last year that ended with a 68-67 loss to South Alabama in the second round of the Sun Belt tournament, the Bobcats are coming back reloaded and ready to play ball with a squad that mixes old faces with new ones.

A season ago, the brand of basketball Coach Zenarae Antoine and the Bobcats cultivated looked like their bread and butter for many fans. The team implemented a mix of screens to get shooters open and put out breakneck movement on offense and defense that left opposing teams gasping for air. The system got both Taeler Deer and Toshua Leavitt professional contracts and the ‘Cats in a position to win the Sun Belt every year.

BIG CHANGES

This year will be a little different. With only five upperclassmen on the roster and only Brooke Holle getting starting minutes last season, this is a completely different team than the one that won 23 games two seasons ago.

“We’re really young.” Coach Antoine said. “We had five newcomers last year and we have five newcomers again (this year).”

Holle, who was a vocal leader on last year’s squad, has become the de facto leader of this roster. Holle made her mark last season by being the second-leading scorer on the team behind Leavitt.

“This incoming sophomore class, they’ve really matured.” Holle said. “I feel like they should be juniors. I think that having everyone back for a year, and the newcomers fitting in really helps.”

NEW GOALS

For Holle and for the team as a whole, the goal is balance. Last season, the Bobcats took over 600 threes. Expect that number to drop as the Bobcats work on their inside-out game with junior forward Jaylen Johnson and sophomore Da’Nasia Hood.

WHAT’S TO COME

Sophomore point guard Kennedy Taylor is the player fans should be looking out for. After last season, fans can expect Taylor to run the offense and be a dark horse to possibly make an All-Conference team.

“I think we have the talent (and) the components to be able to win a championship.” Holle said. “My expectations for sure are to go out and play every game like we should win.”

The ‘Cats’ season begins with a home matchup at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 against Texas Lutheran.

