TEXAS STATE BASKETBALL PREVIEW
October 29, 2019
Texas State’s basketball programs are focused on rebuilding and taking championships as they recover from lost players and head into the 2019 season.
Men’s
LAST SEASON
The Bobcats finished the season with the highest win total since 1994, an overall record of 24-10 and went 12-6 in conference play.
However, the ‘Cats’ dreams of making the NCAA tournament were crushed with a tough loss to #1 seed Georgia State in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Championship Tournament.
CONSISTENCY
Head Coach Danny Kaspar, who is entering his 7th season at Texas State, said he has one goal, the same goal, with this year’s team.
“Our goal is always to win the conference title and get to the NCAA tournament,” Kaspar said.
The ‘Cats will also have last year’s star Nijal Pearson, who starts his senior year off of a phenomenal 2018 run. As a junior, he was selected on the All-Sun Belt First team and was the very first Bobcat to make the NABC All-District First Team. Pearson averaged 16.4 points a game and currently sits at No. 5 all-time in points scored in program history.
“Nijal has been great for us these past years and he is a very hard worker and a team leader,” Kasper said. “A lot of our success over the past three years is because of him.”
WHAT’S TO COME
The Bobcats will look to jump out to a start similar to last year, but this will be a bit tougher considering their tougher opponents before conference play. Texas State will be tested by last year’s NCAA tournament competitors including Baylor, Houston, Prairie View A&M, and Abilene Christian.
The Bobcats have also lost three of last year’s starting players including (G) Jaylen Shead, (G) Tre Nottingham and (F) Alex Peacock.
All hope is not lost, however, and Kaspar said he sees promise in new players who can potentially fill these powerhouses’ shoes. Some up and comers include Caleb Asberry, Deshawn Davidson, freshman Drew Tennial and potential starter Isaiah Small, Kaspar said.
“Several young men can have a big impact quick,” Kaspar said. “I believe Isaiah Small Is a strong candidate to start.”
BIGGER STAGE
In February of 2020, Texas State will have the spotlight on them as they play rival UTA on a nationally-televised stage for the first time (ESPN2).
The team will look to get this year started with a win in their first game against Cameron at 7 p.m. on November 1st at Strahan Arena.
Women’s
LAST SEASON
Coming off a season last year that ended with a 68-67 loss to South Alabama in the second round of the Sun Belt tournament, the Bobcats are coming back reloaded and ready to play ball with a squad that mixes old faces with new ones.
A season ago, the brand of basketball Coach Zenarae Antoine and the Bobcats cultivated looked like their bread and butter for many fans. The team implemented a mix of screens to get shooters open and put out breakneck movement on offense and defense that left opposing teams gasping for air. The system got both Taeler Deer and Toshua Leavitt professional contracts and the ‘Cats in a position to win the Sun Belt every year.
BIG CHANGES
This year will be a little different. With only five upperclassmen on the roster and only Brooke Holle getting starting minutes last season, this is a completely different team than the one that won 23 games two seasons ago.
“We’re really young.” Coach Antoine said. “We had five newcomers last year and we have five newcomers again (this year).”
Holle, who was a vocal leader on last year’s squad, has become the de facto leader of this roster. Holle made her mark last season by being the second-leading scorer on the team behind Leavitt.
“This incoming sophomore class, they’ve really matured.” Holle said. “I feel like they should be juniors. I think that having everyone back for a year, and the newcomers fitting in really helps.”
NEW GOALS
For Holle and for the team as a whole, the goal is balance. Last season, the Bobcats took over 600 threes. Expect that number to drop as the Bobcats work on their inside-out game with junior forward Jaylen Johnson and sophomore Da’Nasia Hood.
WHAT’S TO COME
Sophomore point guard Kennedy Taylor is the player fans should be looking out for. After last season, fans can expect Taylor to run the offense and be a dark horse to possibly make an All-Conference team.
“I think we have the talent (and) the components to be able to win a championship.” Holle said. “My expectations for sure are to go out and play every game like we should win.”
The ‘Cats’ season begins with a home matchup at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 against Texas Lutheran.
