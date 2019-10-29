San Marcos Community Service Operations gets reorganized

New directors and an assistant director for the departments of Parks and Recreation and General Services for the City of San Marcos have been announced as a result of reorganization in the city’s community service operations.

As part of the reorganization, City Manager Bert Lumbreras dissolved Community Services and reformed its responsibilities and functions into two operational areas, including the Parks and Recreation Department and newly formed General Services Department.

“Following the retirements of several key staff in the Community Services Department, I took the opportunity to reorganize our operations to better utilize resources,” Lumbreras said. “This is an exciting time in San Marcos and we have three innovative team builders ready to lead our dedicated staff who manage and maintain our parks, recreational programs, transit operations and city facilities.”

Drew Wells took over as director of Parks and Recreation Sept. 21, 2019. Having served as interim director of community services, Wells oversees the operation, maintenance and promotion of the city’s parks, recreational programs, cemetery and special events, along with maintaining oversight of numerous boards and commissions. He previously worked for three years as the director of Parks and Recreations for Buda and in various governmental positions since 1990.

Lee Hitchcock took over as director of General Services as of Aug. 30, 2019. He heads the city’s transit operations, facility management, fleet maintenance and works to implement the parking and mobility program. Additionally, he maintains contract management oversight of the San Marcos Regional Airport. Hitchcock previously served as the interim assistant director of community services and spent 22 years in municipal services, 13 of which were with the City of Arlington.

Jamie Lee Case has been selected as assistant director for Parks and Recreation, effective Dec. 1, 2019, and will be working cooperatively with Wells. She will provide executive-level assistance and policy analysis to daily operations and programs, in addition to directing and managing Parks operations, budgets and personnel. Previously, Case worked as the San Marcos city clerk since 2010.

