San Marcos hosts first Food Truck Festival

According to The Economist, the Austin area holds the title for fastest-growing food truck industry and second-most food trucks per capita in the United States.

San Marcos hosted its first Food Truck Festival from 3-7 p.m., Oct. 20, at the Railyard Bar and Grill Lot off of S. Edward Gary Street.

Tickets for the event were sold at general admission and VIP level prices, ranging from $5 to $12 each. Texas State students were offered an admission rate at $5.

ATX Food Truck Festival Founder David Poku said he was excited to bring the community together on a Sunday afternoon for the festival.

“Food trucks give people the ability to experience various cultures through food, without having to buy a plane ticket,” Poku said. “It provides the ability to come together and celebrate food at a very cost-effective means.”

Festival organizers aimed to offer something for everyone: Austin and San Marcos food vendors, local business booths, a cocktail bar and a live DJ.

Vendor staffs made sure to accommodate for the festival attendees’ dietary choices with several vegetarian and vegan-friendly options available for purchase.

Poku said the festival was intended to be a celebration of food, family and fun for everyone.

“The great thing about the food truck festival is it does not really matter who you are; there is something for everyone,” Poku said.

Constant lines could be seen at vendors like Mr. Catfish, Pineapple Ninjaz and San Marcos’ own Big Daddy’s Tacos.

To get families in the loop, festival organizers made sure to include activities for children to enjoy, like a pop-up petting experience from Fry’s Fun Farm and a bounce house.

Greater Austin Comic Con was at the event and provided photo opportunities with superheroes available for adults and children alike.

“I did not really know what to expect since this is the city’s first food truck festival,” attendee and San Marcos local Laurie West said. “I was impressed by everything offered and I cannot wait for the next one.”

Arash Saberi, festival organizer and Railyard Bar and Grill owner, said the city seemed excited about the event and the timing felt right.

“We figured San Marcos needs this because we were looking around and did not see any food truck festivals yet,” Saberi said.

In addition to the fest happening all of Sunday afternoon, an afterparty included in the ticket price was held at Railyard Bar and Grill.

According to festival organizers, earmarked funds from ticket sales went toward organizations like Heroes for Children, a nonprofit providing financial and social support to local families with a child battling cancer.

The San Marcos Food Festival allocated funds toward milestone celebration events for families and children affected by cancer.

“It felt good to support my community and state by eating delicious food with my friends,” attendee and San Marcos local Ruben Gonzalez said. “I hope we can bring more events like this to San Marcos.”

Next month, ATX Food Truck Festival will be at Haute Mess Fest Nov. 9-10 and at Barton Creek Square Nov. 29 hosting the Black Friday International Food Truck Festival.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or http://www.austinspartyscene.com.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 31 times, 31 visits today