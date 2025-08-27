Last dance in the Belt: Texas State football seeks to depart Sun Belt as champions

Coming off consecutive eight-win seasons, including back-to-back First Responder Bowl game victories, Texas State football is set for one last dance in the Sun Belt Conference before their departure for the Pac-12 in 2026. The Bobcats will look to finally get their hands on a Sun Belt Conference title on their way out while continuing the strong momentum from the previous few years.

A blend of old and new faces

In the offseason, Texas State experienced quite the roster overhaul.

Along with losing players to graduation, such as quarterback Jordan McCloud, wide receivers Joey Hobert, Jaden Williams and offensive lineman Nash Jones, 20 players entered the transfer portal. Notable players include defensive linemen Ben Bell, Tavion Coleman, Dominique Ratcliff and Terry Webb, cornerback Joshua Eaton, offensive tackle Alex Harkey, kicker Mason Shipley, wide receiver Kole Wilson and running back Ismail Mahdi, all of whom now find themselves at schools in power conferences.

While Texas State lost a considerable amount of talent, Head Coach G.J. Kinne was able to retain players and bring in talent from the upcoming recruiting class and transfer portal.

“You know, ten years ago you got to keep your guys but now with the transfer portal, every year is a new year,” Kinne said in a post-practice press conference on Aug. 20. “That’s why we try to recruit these high school kids and try to build them up and develop them so hopefully they can stick around.”

Returning Bobcats include notable players from last season, such as wide receivers Chris Dawn Jr and Beau Sparks and running back Lincoln Pare. All three are expected to be heavy contributors going into this upcoming season.

Noteworthy recruits include edge TJ Burkhalter, safety Jayden Bradley and offensive lineman Ameer Ross, among others.

Kinne and his staff brought in various forms of talent in order to fill in the much-needed holes created by departing players to help provide some depth.

The Bobcats brought in players such as receivers Tyrin Smith and L.J. Johnson Jr, tight end Ty Stamey, running back Greg Burrell, offensive tackle Anfernee Crease, defensive lineman Michael Nwokocha and cornerbacks Jayden Lawton and Khamari Terrell.

Going into 2025, the offensive line will be, by average weight, the heaviest in all of college football, according to Rene Nadeau of Crescent City Sports, weighing in at 341.4 lbs. This is 11.4 pounds ahead of Texas A&M, which weighs exactly 330 lbs and ranks second in the nation. This continues a trend of the offensive line being amongst the heaviest in the country, where Texas State previously ranked 14th in 2024.

“We always try to get big offensive linemen,” Kinne stated during a post-practice press conference on Aug. 16. “That’s something we’ve always focused on…we like big offensive linemen; that’s key to what we do offensively.” A heavier offensive line will help open clearer lanes for the run game as well as provide stronger protection and more time in the pocket for the quarterback.

The most interesting position battle has been the quarterback room. Kinne has brought in multiple QBs from the portal since last season concluded, including Nate Yarnell, Keldric Luster, Holden Geriner and Gevani McCoy, who has since transferred to Temple.

Among those players competing to start is returning redshirt freshman Brad Jackson, who was mostly used for QB runs in 2024. He is the presumed favorite to land the starting role after just a couple of weeks of Fall Camp, where Jackson ran reps with the first team.

Jackson was selected as one of seven team captains who were voted on by the players and announced by Kinne.

“[Brad Jackson]’s special,” Kinne said. “It was evident early on how special [Jackson] is…he’s probably the vocal leader of the offense.”

Texas State will seek to continue the momentum it’s been building for the past two seasons under Kinne, but it will be determined by how fast this roster can click together, given the turnover and uncertainty on who QB1 is.

The coaching staff

Much like the roster, Kinne’s coaching staff experienced some turnover as well. Notably, offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich jumped to Lubbock to become Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator. Daniel Da Prato, previously an associate head coach and special teams coordinator, departed for the same position at New Mexico.

While most of his staff remained intact, including retaining defensive coordinator Dexter McCoil Sr., Kinne had some work to do.

Firstly, he promoted assistant wide receivers coach Landon Keopple to offensive coordinator. He then hired Tanner Burns from Auburn to replace Da Prato and brought back Randy Martinez from Stephen F. Austin to become the new wide receivers coach. He previously was with Texas State in 2023 as a recruiting operations coordinator.

Among other additions to the staff are Dane Evans as an assistant quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator.

Kinne’s staff appears based on familiarity and established trust. Burns worked with Kinne while they were both assistant coaches at Arkansas in 2018 and has considerable ties with Evans, given both of their connections to Tulsa.

Skimming the Schedule

The Bobcats will begin their campaign at home with a matchup against Eastern Michigan on Aug. 30. The Eagles are coming off a 5-7 season, but did manage to keep some of their key productive players.

They will then have their two toughest out-of-conference games back-to-back on the road, traveling to San Antonio to play UTSA in the Alamodome on Sept. 6 and to Tempe to battle against No. 11 Arizona State on Sept. 13.

After another home slate against Nicholls in the “Battle for the Paddle” rivalry on Sept. 20, the real test starts in October after a bye week with the Bobcats’ final Sun Belt conference slate.

Texas State begins with a road trip to Jonesboro to play Arkansas State on Oct. 4. Following one quick trip home to play Troy on Oct. 11, the Bobcats will then travel to West Virginia to play at Marshall on Oct. 18, a roster that has been completely depleted after they followed Charles Huff to Southern Miss.

Arguably, the biggest stretch in the season will begin with a Tuesday night showdown on Oct. 28 against the James Madison Dukes, who are a preseason favorite in the Sun Belt East division. Afterwards, a trip to Lafayette to play the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Nov. 8, for which Texas State is looking to finally earn its first victory against them.

Their final regular season road game will see the Bobcats head to Southern Miss. Finally, they will round out their final regular season conference games with home matchups against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 22 and South Alabama on Nov. 29.

The Bobcats will begin their final chapter in the Sun Belt on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. against Eastern Michigan on Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.