Soccer finishes regular season with final win

The Texas State soccer team finished their regular season on Sunday with a win as they toppled the Georgia Southern Eagles 3-0 win for Senior Night.

The night honored the six seniors who will leave the team at the end of the season.

An assist from sophomore defender Gabie Jones saw senior forward Kaylee Davis start off the game in the 10th minute with a goal in the bottom left corner of the net. It didn’t take long for the Bobcats to extend their lead to 2-0 after sophomore midfielder Ally Kewish floated the ball into the upper left corner.

The game continued its pace in the second half with aggressiveness, with both teams finishing the game with a total of 23 fouls. Davis finished off the day and her last regular season game in the only way she knows how, netting her 2nd goal of the day in the 54th minute off a penalty kick into the top right corner.

The Bobcats finished their season with a winning record of 9-7-2 and now look forward to the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament starting on November 6th.

