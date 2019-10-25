Post ACL Depression? Head on Down to Mala Luna

Are you still experiencing the post-ACL blues? Grab your favorite festival going outfit and shades and head on down to San Antonio this weekend for the largest, annual festival of the city–

Mala Luna. From Oct. 26 – 27 at Nelson Wolff Stadium, festival go-ers will get the chance to see some of today’s most famous and up-and-coming hip-hop, R&B and dance music artists of the year.

Headliners include Russ, Miguel, Rick Ross, Juice Wrld, Playboy Carti and more. The festival will also feature Summer Walker, Jessie Reyex, Melii, Ari Lennox and Houston’s very own, Megan Thee Stallion to emphasize the importance of supporting rising female talent not just in the music industry but especially the R&B realm.

Along with the music, they will have 17 different food trucks, yard games, face painting, Halloween-themed movie lounging, local vendors and immersive art throughout the festival that guests can enjoy between sets. In order for the festival go-ers to be truly comfortable, there is a portable charging station, lockers, restrooms and a shaded area to take a break from the sun.

Like most large events, there are guidelines that must be followed. Guests can bring a small, clear bag along with an empty reusable water bottle upon entering. The festival has its very own free water bottle filling station to keep everyone well-hydrated. It may be in the 60’s this weekend, but sunscreen might still be a good idea once you step out of the shaded lounge with misting stations.

Mala Luna aims to show their appreciation to the community and the people that call San Antonio home. All of the vendors and artists are from San Antonio, and even some of the performers, in order for the festival to continue celebrating and showcasing their homegrown talent. The festival grounds will feature Dia de los Muertos performers and an altar dedicated to recently deceased Latinx artists. In order to show their appreciation, Mala Luna gives back a portion of proceeds to a local charity in order to truly stay connected with the community.

This year, Mala Luna will donate to The Miracle League of San Antonio that provides children with mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. This gives the children the opportunity to be a key asset to the team along with getting out in the sun to enjoy a game of baseball.

Mala Luna’s preview party will take place at Midnight Swim tonight, Oct. 25. The party is free for all ages, but you must register in order to get in and enjoy the fun that kicks off the weekend! Trust me, you don’t want to miss the festival that will have people in their Mala Luna blues for weeks.

For more information regarding ticket prices, set times, and rules visit the Mala Luna website.

