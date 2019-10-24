Cross country prepares for championships with final regular-season meet

Senior Johen DeLeon finished first for the men's cross country team at the Arturo Barrios Invitational Saturday. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

In their final regular-season meet of the year, the Texas State cross country women’s team finished 16th and the men finished 17th at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station, TX on Saturday.

The women ran an average 22:42.75 time with 454 points in the 6K race, and the men averaged a 25:25.91 in the 8K race and totaled 418 points.

Junior Sydney Cole paced the ‘Cats at 21:59.0 for 62nd place while freshman Riley McGrath finished quickly behind in 65th place with a time of 22:01.3. Senior Abby Steinhauser ran a 22:14.2 for 78th place, junior Tina Sierra placed 83rd as she crossed the finish line at 22:19.0 and senior Allyson Godfrey wrapped up the ‘Cats top five with a time of 25:00.3 in 166th place.

On the men’s side, senior Johen Deleon crossed the line first for the Bobcats in 38th place with a 24:44.7 finish. Junior Justin Botello followed with a time of 25:02.2 in 59th place and junior Cade Michael finished with a time of 25:08.8 in 65th place to complete the Bobcats in the top 100. Freshman Pedro Osario Lopez finished with a time of 26:06.0 in 127th place and sophomore Travian Holst crossed the line in 129th with a time of 26:07.8 to conclude the top five.

Everything until now has been practice, but the true test comes Saturday, Nov. 2 as the ‘Cats head to Hampton, GA for the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Championships.

