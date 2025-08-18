TXST launches new Autism Support Program

Star File Photo

Disability Services (DS) will introduce the new Autism Support Program (ASP) in Fall 2025, aimed to help students with autism in areas that traditional accommodations do not cover.

ASP will offer registered students one-on-one meetings with a staff member from DS, coaching, workshops that will focus on executive functioning, social communication and self-advocacy, according to the press release.

Director of Disability Services, Gavin Steiger, wrote that ASP will address skills like time and task management and emotional regulation.

“The Autism Support Program is designed to help students who have an Autism Diagnosis and are registered with Disability Services with academic and non-academic skills,” Steiger said.

Steiger wrote that if DS believes some of their registered students could benefit from ASP, they will send students an email invitation to sign up.

ASP is funded by the grant Student Success Acceleration Program (SSAP) 2.0 that Texas State received from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. SSAP’s goal is to support students’ persistence and successful careers.

According to the press release, ASP was developed during the 2024-25 academic year.

Steiger said that the new coordinator for the Autism Support Program is Lori Wishnewsky. Before becoming the coordinator for ASP, Wishnewsky piloted an autism research study during her time as a doctoral research assistant. Now Wishnewsky’s research study grew into ASP.

“The program also includes faculty and staff training to foster a more inclusive and supportive campus environment,” Texas State University internal communications manager Lane Fortenberry wrote in the press release.

Stieger wrote that DS recognizes that students with Autism also have other conditions, like anxiety. Stieger continued stating that DS staff are not trained professionally on mental health like the counseling center; however, DS will work with the counseling center if students need those services.

“[Disability Services] hope that we gather some data that shows how [ASP] is effective in meeting the needs of students it serves,” Stieger wrote. “As a result, [Disability Services] hopes the program can continue and expand in the future.”

Kathryn Silver, computer science sophomore, said she accepted an email inviting her to apply to ASP.

“Especially since autism is quite an isolating thing, any sort of socialization that we can get is very much appreciated,” Silver said.

Silver said she is hoping to make better connections and friends within ASP.