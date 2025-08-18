89° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

TXST launches new Autism Support Program

Arabella DiChristina, News Reporter
August 18, 2025
Star File Photo

Disability Services (DS) will introduce the new Autism Support Program (ASP) in Fall 2025, aimed to help students with autism in areas that traditional accommodations do not cover.

ASP will offer registered students one-on-one meetings with a staff member from DS, coaching, workshops that will focus on executive functioning, social communication and self-advocacy, according to the press release.

Director of Disability Services, Gavin Steiger, wrote that ASP will address skills like time and task management and emotional regulation.

“The Autism Support Program is designed to help students who have an Autism Diagnosis and are registered with Disability Services with academic and non-academic skills,” Steiger said.

Steiger wrote that if DS believes some of their registered students could benefit from ASP, they will send students an email invitation to sign up.

ASP is funded by the grant Student Success Acceleration Program (SSAP) 2.0 that Texas State received from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. SSAP’s goal is to support students’ persistence and successful careers.

According to the press release, ASP was developed during the 2024-25 academic year.

Steiger said that the new coordinator for the Autism Support Program is Lori Wishnewsky. Before becoming the coordinator for ASP, Wishnewsky piloted an autism research study during her time as a doctoral research assistant. Now Wishnewsky’s research study grew into ASP.

“The program also includes faculty and staff training to foster a more inclusive and supportive campus environment,” Texas State University internal communications manager Lane Fortenberry wrote in the press release.

Stieger wrote that DS recognizes that students with Autism also have other conditions, like anxiety. Stieger continued stating that DS staff are not trained professionally on mental health like the counseling center; however, DS will work with the counseling center if students need those services.

“[Disability Services] hope that we gather some data that shows how [ASP] is effective in meeting the needs of students it serves,” Stieger wrote. “As a result, [Disability Services] hopes the program can continue and expand in the future.”

Kathryn Silver, computer science sophomore, said she accepted an email inviting her to apply to ASP.

“Especially since autism is quite an isolating thing, any sort of socialization that we can get is very much appreciated,” Silver said.

Silver said she is hoping to make better connections and friends within ASP.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Hays County Sheriff Anthony Hipolito discusses the usage of automated license plate reading cameras at the San Marcos Library on Monday Aug. 18, 2025. The discussion came after the Hays County Commissioners Court delayed a vote to purchase more cameras twice.
Hays County officials, organizers discuss license plate cameras
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer returns to pitch in fashion with dominant season opener
Multimedia reporter Katherine Rea poses in Sewell Park.
Senior 30: Four Years, Endless Growth: Finding My Voice Through the Lens
txst sign
TSUS Board of Regents temporarily abolishes faculty senates, approves 2 new dorms
city hall entrance 2
City Council approves renewal of San Marcos Lions Club lease, approves hotel development incentives
Redistricting risks disenfranchising Hays County voters
Redistricting risks disenfranchising Hays County voters
More in News
Congressman Greg Casar speaks at a protest outside the Governor's Mansion in Austin on Aug. 5, 2025. The protest was in opposition to Gov. Greg Abbott threatening to remove Democratic lawmakers from the Texas House of Representatives.
Texas leaders issue arrest warrants for Erin Zwiener, other House Democrats
The new Texas State University logo, courtesy of Texas State University.
Texas State begins rollout of new logo
Texas State Representative Erin Zwiener (Left) and Congressman Joaquin Castro (Right) talk to a group of Hays County residents, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at Cuauhtemoc Hall.
Texas leaders, Hays County residents discuss redistricting
University Star logo
Person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Hays County
A sign installed at the parking lot for Sewell Park displaying the lots pay-to-park hours on July 28, 2025.
TXST implements pay-to-park at Sewell Park, University Events Center lots
police lights
SMPD looking for second suspect, witness in connection to weekend shooting
More in university
University Star logo
Efforts to dismantle Department of Education continue after Supreme Court ruling
Trees, uprooted by floodwaters, lie across a field in Hunt on July 5, 2025. Search parties have been combing the area looking for survivors or bodies. Credit: Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune
Texas State, student organizations assist those affected by Central Texas floods
Spin scooters to cease operations in San Marcos
Spin scooters to cease operations in San Marcos
University Star logo
Person tests positive for Tuberculosis on San Marcos campus
TXST implements AI tools across campus, classes
TXST implements AI tools across campus, classes
Texas State University sign.&#160;
TXST Campus Master Plan approved
Donate to The University Star