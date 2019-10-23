Title IX coordinator resigns
October 23, 2019
Ameerah McBride, chief diversity officer, director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion and Title IX coordinator, resigns as of Nov. 30. She would have held the position for a little over a year.
Until a permanent replacement for McBride is hired, Stella Silva, associate chief diversity officer, has been selected to serve as interim chief diversity officer and director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion Dec. 1.
Silva has worked at Texas State for 22 years, first as assistant director and then as associate director in the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion. She was formerly a co-chair of the Student Affairs Community Staff Development Team, a student conduct hearing officer and a Title IX hearing officer. Silva is currently the vice-chair for the Texas Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education.
A new position of assistant director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion is being made to compliment the chief diversity officer/director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion.
Lisa Lloyd, vice president for university administration, stated in an email to university students, faculty and staff: “I appreciate the tremendous service Ms. McBride has provided to our university community. Under her leadership, the Council on Inclusive Excellence made great strides across several areas, including proposing evidence-based initiatives to strengthen our diversity and inclusion efforts and updating our 2017-2023 Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan,” the email read. “I appreciate the tremendous service Ms. McBride has provided to our university community. Under her leadership, the Council on Inclusive Excellence made great strides across several areas, including proposing evidence-based initiatives to strengthen our diversity and inclusion efforts, and updating our 2017-2023 Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan.”
