Student found unresponsive in Laurel Hall, later pronounced dead

The University Police Department and Emergency Medical Services found a student unresponsive Oct. 20 at Laurel Hall. The student was later pronounced dead. Photo credit: Jaden Edison

University Police and Emergency Medical Services found a student unresponsive in a dorm on the San Marcos campus. The student was later pronounced dead Sunday evening.

Records obtained by The University Star indicate the death was originally reported to the UPD at approximately 5:38 p.m. via a 911 call. UPD officers and EMS officials were dispatched to Laurel Hall at 600 N. LBJ Dr. at 5:40 p.m. that evening.

The Texas State official Twitter account released the following information at approximately 9:36 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

“We are sad to inform the university community that today a TXST student was found unresponsive in a residence hall at our San Marcos campus & later pronounced dead,” the social media post read. “There is no evidence of foul play & there is no danger to the community. The student’s family has been notified.”

The student is believed to have died by suicide, according to university officials familiar with the investigation. The call was completed by UPD at 11:58 p.m. and was classified as a death on campus with the subclass of “unattended death.” UPD is currently investigating this incident and has labeled it an open and active case.

In case of a medical or mental health life-threatening emergency, call 911. Mental health resources like the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline (1-877-466-0660) or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) (8255) are available to the university community.

Additionally, students on the San Marcos campus are advised to utilize the Avail Crisis Hotline (1-877-466-0660) and students on the Round Rock campus are advised to utilize the Bluebonnet Trails Crisis Hotline (1-800-841-1255).

Additional resources for students can be found by visiting the Counseling Center website: https://www.counseling.txstate.edu/.

