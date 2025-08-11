Senior 30: Four Years, Endless Growth: Finding My Voice Through the Lens

As I sit here with my cap and gown hanging beside me, I am in disbelief at how quickly my four years at Texas State University have flown by. When I first applied, I was in survival mode, searching for direction. The only thing I knew was that this was the next step I needed to take for myself. What I found was so much more than I could have ever expected. Four years of constant growth, inspiration, friendship, and education. More than anything, I found my purpose and passion at The University Star, where I served as a photojournalist. Looking back, I realize how much this opportunity allowed me to embrace creativity and give meaning to both my life and the lives of others.

I’ve always been an artist at heart, driven by the desire to make others feel seen and understood, but I never imagined it could be my profession. The signs were always there, though. My mother, Kay, a beautiful poet and natural journalist. My father, Robert, a phenomenal photographer and an outspoken individual. My mom’s boyfriend, Jim, a proud Bobcat and proficient journalist. My high school photography teacher, Mrs. Helmburger, the first person to formally teach me how to operate a professional camera. The path was laid out; I just simply needed a push. Jim suggested that I look into studying journalism and contribute to the university newspaper. I ended up taking his advice and I am beyond thankful that I did. That small push led me to a transformative chapter in my life.

During my fall semester in 2023 I ended up taking Laura Krantz’s news writing and reporting course. Not only was she a great professor, but the woman running The Star. I asked her about the positions offered in the newsroom and within that month, Kobe offered me a place as a photojournalist. This opportunity gave me a platform to tell meaningful stories through the lens of my camera, so thank you.

I’ve had the privilege of photographing moments that mattered. Protests, celebrations, concerts, and portraits that all told louder stories than words sometimes ever could. With every frame, I found a new purpose. Even when the shutter on my camera was uncomfortably loud during quiet events. Or even when the last thing I wanted to do was ask for someone’s name for a cutline. Each moment just gave me more confidence to call myself a journalist and believe in the power of my perspective. It also taught me how to work with a team, how to listen, how to speak up, and how to trust my instincts. Through deadlines, late night edits and countless photo assignments, I discovered how storytelling can move people, challenge narratives and build connection.

To my editors, mentors, peers and friends, thank you for always believing in me. Thank you to those who trusted me to share your stories through my lens. I may be graduating, but the foundation I have built with The Star and Texas State University will stay with me forever. I have found my place, my community and my path. And it all started with a camera and a little courage.