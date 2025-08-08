84° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

TSUS Board of Regents temporarily abolishes faculty senates, approves 2 new dorms

Blake Leschber, Editor in Chief
August 8, 2025
Star file photo

At its Aug. 7 and 8 meetings, the Texas State University System (TSUS) Board of Regents temporarily dissolved faculty senates in compliance with Senate Bill (SB) 37 and approved the design for two new residence halls. 

SB 37 passed in the Texas Legislature on June 1 and will go into effect starting Sept. 1. SB 37 gives the state government more control over public universities in aspects such as oversight on course curriculum, the hiring of faculty, cutting minor programs and easier paths to fire tenured faculty. 

Traditionally, faculty senates would elect their own representatives, but now university presidents get to select faculty senate officers and up to half of the members. Additionally, now faculty senates cannot have more than 60 members, appointees can only serve one-year terms for up to six years and elected members of faculty senates serve a two-year term and must step down after. 

Each college must have a minimum of two faculty senate representatives: one appointed by the president and one elected by faculty in the college, according to the Texas State Faculty Senate webpage

The TSUS Board of Regents updated its rules and now gave university presidents the ability to develop new faculty advisory groups, but no existing senates were authorized, meaning the faculty senate at Texas State and other TSUS universities – at least for right now – will be abolished starting Sept. 1 in order to comply with SB 37. 

According to the Texas State Faculty Senate webpage, the university is currently holding elections in each college to decide the new faculty advisory group. They expect to develop new Faculty Senate bylaws and update policies that comply with SB 37 by Jan. 1, 2026. After getting official approval from the Board of Regents, they will become the new Faculty Senate. But for now, faculty at Texas State will not have a formal voice in decision-making. The earliest Board of Regents regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 20-21, but the board can call Special Called Meetings before then. 

Also at the meeting, the Board of Regents approved the design of Hilltop Phase II. 

The project will replace Arnold and Smith halls at the intersection of Student Center Drive and Matthews Street. There will be two, ten-story buildings (East and West) with two wings each, housing 1,504 beds with double-occupancy rooms and single occupancy Resident Assistant rooms. There will be both private and community-style bathrooms. The first floor of the West building will have a 563-seat dining hall, which is an “all you care to eat” facility. According to the board materials, the buildings will each be 121 feet tall. 

A rendering of Hilltop Phase II. Courtesy of Texas State University.

Jayme Blaschke, assistant director of media relations, told The Star that construction can begin as early as later in the fall semester, but there is no official groundbreaking date yet. If ground is broken by October 2025, the goal date for completion would be August 2027, but the date is subject to change. 

The funding source is TSUS Bonds, which will be repaid from housing revenues. The total estimated construction cost is $229,143,092. The estimated total project cost is $280,267,144. 

The board materials state that the justification for the project is that the university has a goal of housing 95% of first-time college students and also providing housing options to returning students who want on-campus housing. 

The next Board of Regents meeting will be Nov. 20-21 at Sam Houston State University. 

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

Site plan of Hilltop Phase II. Courtesy of Texas State University.
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in faculty-senate
Assistant professor of the School of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Michael Supancic (Right), speaks to the board during the faculty senate meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in J.C. Kellam RM 880.
TXST Faculty Senate discusses faculty resources, Clery Act, parking
Title series gives salary adjustments for nontenured faculty
Title series gives salary adjustments for nontenured faculty
Texas State tenured professor Jill Pruetz takes a final exam from student to be graded, Monday, May 8,2023, in LBJ Teaching Theater.
Texas Legislature advances plan to phase out academic tenure
university funds Infograph
State legislators propose billions in funding to Texas universities
Texas State textiles professor Dr. Gwendolyn Hustvedt shows her class a Loom model that displays yarns for her Basic Weaves lecture, Monday March 20, 2023, at the Family Consumer Sciences Building.
Nontenure promotion path addresses faculty inequity
Star file photo of Old Main
Faculty Senate offers feedback on diversity training
More in features
city hall entrance 2
City Council approves renewal of San Marcos Lions Club lease, approves hotel development incentives
Redistricting risks disenfranchising Hays County voters
Redistricting risks disenfranchising Hays County voters
Congressman Greg Casar speaks at a protest outside the Governor's Mansion in Austin on Aug. 5, 2025. The protest was in opposition to Gov. Greg Abbott threatening to remove Democratic lawmakers from the Texas House of Representatives.
Texas leaders issue arrest warrants for Erin Zwiener, other House Democrats
The new Texas State University logo, courtesy of Texas State University.
Texas State begins rollout of new logo
Texas State Representative Erin Zwiener (Left) and Congressman Joaquin Castro (Right) talk to a group of Hays County residents, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at Cuauhtemoc Hall.
Texas leaders, Hays County residents discuss redistricting
University Star logo
Person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Hays County
More in News
A sign installed at the parking lot for Sewell Park displaying the lots pay-to-park hours on July 28, 2025.
TXST implements pay-to-park at Sewell Park, University Events Center lots
police lights
SMPD looking for second suspect, witness in connection to weekend shooting
University Star logo
Efforts to dismantle Department of Education continue after Supreme Court ruling
police lights
2 dead after shooting on The Square, multiple people detained
Protestors hold signs at the "Good Trouble Lives ON" protest outside the Hays County Courthouse on July 17, 2025.
Community members gather for ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protest
Trees, uprooted by floodwaters, lie across a field in Hunt on July 5, 2025. Search parties have been combing the area looking for survivors or bodies. Credit: Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune
Texas State, student organizations assist those affected by Central Texas floods
Donate to The University Star