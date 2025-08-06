Redistricting risks disenfranchising Hays County voters

On Sunday afternoon, more than 50 Texas House Democrats fled the state to block a proposed redistricting map that aims to add five GOP seats.

The GOP-backed map would redraw District 35, which includes San Marcos and parts of Hays County, undermining court-ordered protections for communities of color. Citizens face disenfranchisement twofold. Nationally, where new maps threaten to dilute our voting power, and locally, where calls to remove our elected representatives put our voices, and traditionally marginalized voices, at risk.

While this issue garners national attention, real risks lie closer to home. In Hays County, proposed changes could directly undermine our community’s voice and representation, with the people ultimately becoming political cannon fodder.

Supporters of the redistricting efforts argue that the GOP is entitled to more seats to reflect changing political support and counter blue state gerrymandering. However, these actions seem to be less about fairness and more about political advantages.

With midterms approaching in 2026, a select few congressional districts will ultimately decide control over the already slim-margined U.S. House of Representatives, which makes the current redistricting effort even more suspect. Redistricting typically follows the decennial census, collected each decade, to reflect population and demographic shifts, but, far removed from the 2020 census, redrawing these lines mid-decade, with limited data and no public input, undermines voters for political gain.

On Sunday night, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered absent lawmakers to return when the House reconvened at 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 4. When Democrats broke quorum, the House responded by voting 85-6 to issue civil arrest warrants, authorizing the sergeant-at-arms and state troopers to forcibly return them to the chamber.

Abbott also threatened bribery charges if Democrats fundraised to pay fines for their absence, according to the BBC.

This action remains largely symbolic, as lawmakers remain out of state, but marks a nearly unprecedented escalation in the dispute.

This effort by Abbott remains, largely, a weaponization of gubernatorial powers, undermining democratic expression through force, which has increasingly become common in his administration. Unfortunately, these actions do not exist in a vacuum, with San Marcos and Hays County, particularly its constituents, directly caught in the crossfire.

Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood), who represents District 45, including parts of Hays County, San Marcos, Kyle, Buda and Driftwood, is currently one of the affected Texas House members. The Star spoke to Zwiener, who said it was an attempt to steal votes from voters in her district.

“I’m less concerned with Abbott’s empty threats than I am with fighting for the rights of my constituents. Democracy is important,” Zwiener told The Star. “We should all be willing to take a few risks for it, and I’m just being focused on making sure my constituents have a voice in who represents them, and that we have some hope of Congress being able to hold Trump accountable.”

Zwiener dismissed concerns about the arrest warrants, stating, “We are going to keep fighting for the people.”

The following day, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated he would seek judicial approval on Friday, to declare absentee Democrat seats as vacated.

This should raise concerns for the constituents of Hays County and San Marcos. Removing Zwiener from office would disenfranchise thousands by denying them their chosen representative in the Texas House. Without a clear means to fill this seat, thousands in the district would go without direct advocacy in the state legislature, in a district consisting of voters often already underrepresented.

These actions by the state government have raised legitimate alarms over the suppression of democratic principles.

Congressional Rep. Greg Casar (D-Austin), who represents the U.S. House District 35, which runs from Austin to San Antonio, covering parts of Hays County such as Kyle and San Marcos, rebuked Abbott in a speech protesting the arrest warrants.

“Imagine for a moment, in another country, if there was a corrupt president who was trying to drastically change the election laws right before an election, and then his political ally threatened to remove all the elected officials from an opposition party in order to get it done,” Casar said. “We would say that in that other country, democracy was on its last legs. But that’s not happening in another country, that’s happening right now in America.”

This is not far-removed from the people of Hays County; it’s happening in our backyard with a direct effect on our population. Hays County now stands squarely in the crosshairs of this proposed power grab, with residents facing the threat of being disenfranchised twice. At the state level, residents face the potential removal of Zwiener, and again at the national level, the redrawing of Congressional District 35 threatens to strip us of fair representation in Congress.

However, historically, walk-outs have remained unpopular among the electorate, and criticism has already been levied against the absentee legislators. But, with 88 GOP-held seats in the state’s House, Democrats are ultimately left with few options to protest this move and defend their constituents. In the face of this challenge, the House Democrats are acting not in cowardice, but in strength, defending actions that their people neither want nor need. At the behest of the executive, widespread disenfranchisement could make a voter’s voice hold less weight, a dangerous precedent that should not be entertained.

Ultimately, the political fallout of gerrymandering harms both parties, as more and more states are motivated to redraw districts not due to population fluctuations, but political advantage and control of Congress. With every politically motivated map, democracy moves closer to political supremacy rather than representative governance.

Gerrymandering remains deeply unpopular in America, with 89% of voters opposing drawing voting districts to help one political party or certain politicians win an election, according to a 2021 RepresentUs poll.

While all ultimately lose, Hays County and San Marcos constituents remain especially at risk. Under threat both federally and locally, this fight should not be considered a national spectacle, but something that can very much harm us all.

