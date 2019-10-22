Soccer secures a win, takes a loss over weekend

Goalkeeper Heather Martin, (2), kicks a soccer ball into play Oct. 6 against Appalachian State at the Bobcat Soccer Complex. Photo credit: Jaden Edison

The Texas State soccer team finished their two-game road trip with both a win and a loss this weekend, beating Coastal Carolina 2-0 on Friday and falling to Georgia State 1-0 on Sunday.

The Bobcats are now 8-6-2 on the season and have a winning 4-3-1 record in conference despite a sluggish start.

On Sunday, Texas State ultimately fell to the Georgia State Panthers in a tight 1-0 match, marking their first loss in five games.

The Bobcats recorded only six shots as a team with one on goal and five corner kicks.

Despite Georgia State committing 14 fouls to Texas State’s eight, the Bobcats were not able to capitalize on the Panthers’ penalties and suffered their first scoreless match since their breakout 5-0 victory against the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 4.

On Friday, the Texas State soccer team earned their fourth shutout in a row, defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 2-0.

The Bobcats boosted their record to 8-5-2 on the season and 4-2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play as they tallied nine goals in the past four matches.

The victory marked a four-game win streak for the Bobcats for the first time since their 4-0 start to the season.

Senior forward Kaylee Davis opened strong with the first shot and score for the Bobcats in only the second minute of the match, utilizing an assist off of the foot of sophomore forward Hannah Solano to put the score at an early 1-0 lead.

The second goal of the game for the ‘Cats came in the second half of play by junior defender and midfielder Jessica Pikoff, who helped close out the match with a 2-0 win in the 71st minute of play.

Davis led the Bobcats offensively, shooting seven of the team’s 12 shots and continuing their recent pattern of fast-paced play.

Freshman goalkeeper Heather Martin continued to showcase her ability to protect the goal with six saves, allowing zero goals for the fourth match in a row. Martin sits at 17 saves in the past three matches.

The victory over Coastal Carolina marked a dominating 7-1 all-time record against the Chanticleers.

The rollercoaster season continues for the Bobcats, who now sit at fourth in Sun Belt Conference standings.

Texas State will wrap up the regular season as they bring it back home to take on Troy on Friday and Georgia Southern on Sunday at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

