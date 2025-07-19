Efforts to dismantle Department of Education continue after Supreme Court ruling

On July 14, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump Administration to continue its efforts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

The now lifted injunction, made by Massachusetts District Court Judge Myong J. Joun, had blocked the administration from carrying out mass firings and shuttering the agency.

On March 20, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to begin dismantling the federal Department of Education.

Under the executive order, the Secretary of Education is directed to “take all the necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education,” as authority over education is stated to be returned to the states.

The Department of Education establishes and oversees the national education policies while administering federal funding in state and local education systems.

According to the Department of Education website, more than 21 million students completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid in 2024, and the U.S Department of Education awards more than $120 billion a year in grants, work-study funds and low-interest loans.

The injunction also required the administration to reinstate about 1,300 employees who had been fired from the agency earlier this year.

In a press release, the Department of Education announced the initiation of “a reduction in force” impacting nearly 50% of the agency’s workforce from all divisions within the agency.

“Pursuant to regulatory requirements and the Department’s collective bargaining agreement, all impacted employees will receive full pay and benefits until June 9th, as well as substantial severance pay or retirement benefits based upon length of service,” the press release stated.

An additional 313 employees accepted the Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment, choosing to retire or step back from their positions amidst the reduction.

In an email to The University Star, Texas State stated they are closely monitoring the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“As developments unfold, we will assess potential impacts on our institution and share updates as needed. Our dedication to student success, access, and opportunity remains unwavering,” Texas State wrote in an email.

While it is unclear how the decision will impact Texas State, legal challenges against Trump’s education executive order do continue in lower courts.