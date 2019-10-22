Astrology is a scam

Astrology is a fabricated ideology created to reassure humanity of their feelings and actions. Horoscopes have managed to stay relevant for thousands of years because society thrives off justifying an imaginary language translated by people with too much time on their hands.

The world of astrology has consumed college students to a concerning degree and individuals should become aware they are infatuated with a fantasy.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines astrology as, “the study of the supposed influences of the stars and planets on people’s lives and behavior.” Even the kid’s version of the definition does not make enough sense to be real and believed by millions.

Astrology, not to be confused with astronomy, was created by the Babylonians over 2,400 years ago and started with the belief celestial bodies could predict natural events and seasons. However, astrology expands its purpose to this day. People rely on astrology to predict critical elements of their lives including their strengths, weaknesses, relationships and careers.

Astrology has been rejected by the scientific community since the beginning and that should be enough of a reason to accept astrology as a scam. However, the world continues to crave and feed off the false affirmations and predictions received from the thought process.

Scientific testing has not been able to verify any of the information projected through astrology. Horoscopes are pseudoscience—false knowledge—and have no explanatory power for describing the universe. Wake up America, lies are being told.

The main reason astrology has stayed relevant in society for countless years is simple: humans are narcissistic and self-absorbed by nature. Astrology feeds off individuals’ weaknesses and uncovers the irreversible disease infecting the universe: the need for validation. People crave talking about themselves and their energy. Astrology makes it easy.

College students have become captivated by the farce of astrology with 58% of 18-24 year old believing in astrology is scientific. Students are an easy target for things helping them understand life. During a period of growth and knowledge, adopting a system predicting the general theme of life or moods for the day is not deeply questioned by students.

Understandably, the idea of the universe foreshadowing the pathway to life and validating silly dreams is comforting, but not realistic. In fact, this ideal is not real at all.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to escape the influence of astrology in this generation. The casual way of human conversation has now been taken hostage by questions of zodiac signs, moons and planets. The act of adding friends on Snapchat and Instagram has escalated to connecting with friends on Co-Star, an astrological app providing daily updates on zodiac sign charts and predictions.

Co-Star ingeniously managed to bring astrology to Millennials through quirky push notifications and minimalist aesthetics. The app launched in late 2017 and has been highly successful. Reports show the app’s revenue at over $5 million in April 2019.

Business and astrology mixed to manipulate society with completely made-up ideals, require only two things: caressing egos on a daily basis and doing it in a cute, visually appealing manner.

Astrology claims to be the study of zodiac signs and star alignment language. However, no one questions where the information comes from or why looking at a personal horoscope can make complete sense, but so can reading a description for another sign.

Horoscopes are supposed to be the foretelling of a person’s life and the natural world based on the relative positions of stars and planets. The problem is horoscopes are so general they could relate to absolutely anyone, discrediting the whole system.

People should feel encouraged to believe in anything that soothes or comforts the soul, but astrology is not the entity to look toward. It is a joke and believers are the punchline.

College students and society need to understand astrology carries nothing of value or truth. Individuals tend to believe in enough nonsense; do not add astrology to the list.

