88° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

‘Cats go global during International Tour

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter
July 8, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.

Texas State volleyball adventured overseas from June 9-20 on the program’s first International Tour. They faced off against multiple European squads and traveled across five countries.

The Bobcats began their trip with a lengthy nine-hour flight from Austin, Texas to Amsterdam, Netherlands before taking a short flight to Prague, Czech Republic. The Charles Bridge marked the first landmark the team visited on the tour.

Day two started with more tourism, visiting sites such as the Prague Castle, Astronomical Clock Tower, the John Lennon Wall and Old Town Prague. Later that day the Bobcats headed to their match against Olymp Praha, a professional Czech women’s volleyball club that plays in the highest Czech league, Czech Women’s Volleyball Extraliga. Texas State began the match down two sets to none before battling back and taking the final two sets, ending in a 2-2 draw. The next day the Bobcats would take on Olymp Praha once more. Another tight match went to the fifth set where Olymp Praha won in extra points.

On June 13 the Bobcats traveled through three different countries until they reached Vienna, Austria. The team split off to shop, tour the area, visit the city’s catacombs and see the St. Stephen’s Cathedral. From there the team went from Vienna to Slovenia, and then stopped at their hotel in Maribor.

The first full day in Maribor included touring the Plague Collumn in Maribor City Center, which commemorates those who lost their lives in the plague outbreak in the 1600s and the Spomenik Database outside of the Maribor Castle that memorializes the fallen during World War II. The Bobcats then prepared for their match with Branka Branik. In a four set match Texas State won all four of them and two of which took extra points to decide. Texas State Volleyball ESPN+ commentator and former USA Volleyball coach Mick Haley met the Bobcats for dinner at Pohorje Mountain after the match.

June 15 marked the team’s final day in Maribor where they split into two teams to face the Slovenian U18 and U17 teams.

The following day the Bobcats got on a bus to Venice. The team took water taxis into the city and ran into some rain. That didn’t stop them from exploring the city and trying the infamous Italian pasta as well as some gelato to really immerse themselves into the culture.

June 17 called for an early 3 a.m. wake up to catch their flight to Paris, which was the final stop of the tour. After arriving the Bobcats visited their first Paris landmark, the Arc de Triomphe. Then the team ventured off to Versailles to see the Palace of Versailles. Laters that evening they prepared for a matchup against a local Parisian team that involved the experience that is the Paris metro. The Bobcats played a four set match and came away victorious in each one, ending their international games on the tour. Middle blocker Jade Defraeye, a France native, was able to join the team since she was at a camp with the French National Reserve Team.

After a long day of travel, new scenery and volleyball, the Bobcats played tourists the rest of the trip. They visited famous Paris sights such as the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. The team spent the final three days of the International Tour exploring the culture, cuisines and historical sites of Paris before returning home on June 20.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State Baseball team walks onto the field before the game before Texas with their hands high, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Transfer portal makes big impact on Bobcats
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State Baseball to play in Inaugural Tournament in '26
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Comparing immigrants to Jan. 6 insurrectionists is dangerous
logo
San Marcos, Hays County under flash flood warning
Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Police Department
San Marcos police revises policy for license plate cameras
Quiet zone construction concludes on three train routes
Quiet zone construction concludes on three train routes
More in Sports
The Texas State mascot, Boko, gets excited before the start of the South Alabama football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats won 33-31 in 4OT.
Pac(k) your bags: Texas State to join Pac-12 in July 2026
Gevani McCoy drops back to pass during drills at the spring football game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.
TSUS Board of Regents call Special Meeting: What does this mean for Texas State & the Pac-12?
Texas State director of track and field John Frazier talks to senior jumper Kason O'Riley during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in San Marcos.
Texas State track and field reflects on successful season
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Texas State softball season in review
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
Troy eliminates Texas State baseball from SBC tournament
Texas State golfer Jaxon Donaldson
Texas State men's golf wraps up postseason at National Golf Invitational
More in volleyball
The LOVB Austin volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against LOVB Madison, Saturday, March 29th, 2025 at Strahan Arena.
League One Volleyball puts on show at Strahan Arena
Professional volleyball makes way to San Marcos
Professional volleyball makes way to San Marcos
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats ousted in first round of NCAA Tournament by Mizzou
Texas State redshirt sophomore outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) celebrates a successful set against Troy. Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Red Wolves for fifth Sun Belt title
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against UTSA, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.
Bobcats sweep App. State, roll into SBC championship
Texas State outside hitter M.J. McCurdy (7) tips the ball over the net during the game versus Southern Miss, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats open conference tournament with sweep of James Madison
Donate to The University Star