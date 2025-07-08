Comparing immigrants to Jan. 6 insurrectionists is dangerous

On Tuesday, June 10, the Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously adopted a resolution brought forth by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra calling for due process and humane treatment of immigrants. Later in the month, Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith proposed an additional resolution to expand the fair treatment “to all” including Jan. 6 insurrectionists. The Commissioners Court rejected the resolution in its June 24 meeting.

While it is essential to uphold the rights of all individuals, Smith’s resolution drew criticism for equating immigrants in ICE custody with participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. These two situations reflect fundamentally different issues. One involves individuals seeking refuge from governmental overreach, and the other involves individuals attempting to overturn a democratic election through force.

Conflating them undermines the distinct legal and moral considerations each case demands.

Becerra made this moral consideration clear in a Facebook post on June 20, writing, “Let me be clear: people from our own community have disappeared under suspicious circumstances, taken by masked individuals claiming to be ICE agents, right here in Hays County. These are fathers, mothers, neighbors and workers. They didn’t storm federal buildings. They didn’t threaten law enforcement. They didn’t call for the beheading of the Vice President or the killing of members of Congress. Yet they were treated like criminals, without due process or dignity.”

To compare these community members to violent insurrectionists is not only a misrepresentation of reality but also risks diluting the seriousness of both situations through politically charged rhetoric. The push for justice must recognize the distinction between the two groups, not muddle it.

Becerra’s resolution came after 40 people were detained by ICE in Dripping Springs back in April, with the FBI alleging those arrested were linked to the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. However, with a lack of publicly available information and minors being detained, the San Marcos community voiced concern when the arrests occurred.

Due to this public sentiment, on June 10, Becerra introduced his resolution urging “fairness, due process and transparency” in immigrant enforcement. This resolution fairly requests federal and local law enforcement to publicly disclose the identities, charges and whereabouts of those detained, thereby affirming due process rights.

After its adoption on June 10, Becerra wrote on Facebook stating “Today, the court stood on the right side of history. The resolution affirming the humane and constitutional treatment of all people has officially passed. This is a victory not just for Hays County, but for the enduring values of our Republic. As your County Judge, I am proud that we acted with courage, principle and fidelity to the U.S. Constitution.”

Becerra’s resolution affirmed constitutional rights like due process, assured to both citizens and immigrants. Hays County is home to a substantial immigrant population, with 9.5% of the population being foreign-born according to Census data, and the resolution reaffirmed the county’s commitments to justice as well as answering community concerns.

In contrast, Jan. 6 protestors, granted clemency by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025, were given due process and followed standard federal procedures. These same legal rights have not been extended to all ICE arrestees. Jan. 6 defendants’ identities, charges and court proceedings have been public and transparent, with trials, plea deals and appeals conducted openly.

Smith’s resolution failed; however, the implications must not be ignored. Immigrants are vital members of our community who live and work among us, whose constitutional rights to due process and humane treatment must never be trampled.

Their pursuit of safety for immigrants stands in stark contrast to the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, who deliberately assaulted our democratic institutions and threatened law enforcement. A commitment to justice means recognizing these crucial differences and ensuring fairness is extended to those least protected.