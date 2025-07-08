88° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Comparing immigrants to Jan. 6 insurrectionists is dangerous

Andrew Bencivengo, Opinions Editor
July 8, 2025
Star file photo.
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.

On Tuesday, June 10, the Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously adopted a resolution brought forth by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra calling for due process and humane treatment of immigrants. Later in the month, Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith proposed an additional resolution to expand the fair treatment “to all” including Jan. 6 insurrectionists. The Commissioners Court rejected the resolution in its June 24 meeting.

While it is essential to uphold the rights of all individuals, Smith’s resolution drew criticism for equating immigrants in ICE custody with participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. These two situations reflect fundamentally different issues. One involves individuals seeking refuge from governmental overreach, and the other involves individuals attempting to overturn a democratic election through force.

Conflating them undermines the distinct legal and moral considerations each case demands.

Becerra made this moral consideration clear in a Facebook post on June 20, writing, “Let me be clear: people from our own community have disappeared under suspicious circumstances, taken by masked individuals claiming to be ICE agents, right here in Hays County. These are fathers, mothers, neighbors and workers. They didn’t storm federal buildings. They didn’t threaten law enforcement. They didn’t call for the beheading of the Vice President or the killing of members of Congress. Yet they were treated like criminals, without due process or dignity.”

To compare these community members to violent insurrectionists is not only a misrepresentation of reality but also risks diluting the seriousness of both situations through politically charged rhetoric. The push for justice must recognize the distinction between the two groups, not muddle it.

Becerra’s resolution came after 40 people were detained by ICE  in Dripping Springs back in April, with the FBI alleging those arrested were linked to the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. However, with a lack of publicly available information and minors being detained, the San Marcos community voiced concern when the arrests occurred.

Due to this public sentiment, on June 10, Becerra introduced his resolution urging “fairness, due process and transparency” in immigrant enforcement. This resolution fairly requests federal and local law enforcement to publicly disclose the identities, charges and whereabouts of those detained, thereby affirming due process rights.

After its adoption on June 10, Becerra wrote on Facebook stating “Today, the court stood on the right side of history. The resolution affirming the humane and constitutional treatment of all people has officially passed. This is a victory not just for Hays County, but for the enduring values of our Republic. As your County Judge, I am proud that we acted with courage, principle and fidelity to the U.S. Constitution.”

Becerra’s resolution affirmed constitutional rights like due process, assured to both citizens and immigrants. Hays County is home to a substantial immigrant population, with 9.5% of the population being foreign-born according to Census data, and the resolution reaffirmed the county’s commitments to justice as well as answering community concerns. 

In contrast, Jan. 6 protestors, granted clemency by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2025, were given due process and followed standard federal procedures. These same legal rights have not been extended to all ICE arrestees. Jan. 6 defendants’ identities, charges and court proceedings have been public and transparent, with trials, plea deals and appeals conducted openly.

Smith’s resolution failed; however, the implications must not be ignored. Immigrants are vital members of our community who live and work among us, whose constitutional rights to due process and humane treatment must never be trampled.

Their pursuit of safety for immigrants stands in stark contrast to the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, who deliberately assaulted our democratic institutions and threatened law enforcement. A commitment to justice means recognizing these crucial differences and ensuring fairness is extended to those least protected.

-Andrew Bencivengo is a business management junior

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
Student protests cannot be silenced
Student protests cannot be silenced
Rivergoers walk around the temporary fences to an entrance, Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Rio Vista Park. The fences create certain access points where individuals must enter or exit.
Rio Vista needs action, not temporary obstruction
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
DEI values must be protected in libraries
DEI values must be protected in libraries
Construction will lead to destruction of SMTX identity
Construction will lead to destruction of SMTX identity
Proposed SMTX data centers pose environmental risks
Proposed SMTX data centers pose environmental risks
More in features
Texas State Baseball team walks onto the field before the game before Texas with their hands high, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Transfer portal makes big impact on Bobcats
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State Baseball to play in Inaugural Tournament in '26
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
‘Cats go global during International Tour
logo
San Marcos, Hays County under flash flood warning
Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Police Department
San Marcos police revises policy for license plate cameras
Quiet zone construction concludes on three train routes
Quiet zone construction concludes on three train routes
More in Opinions
State oversight hinders TXST growth
State oversight hinders TXST growth
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
The SAVE Act won't save voters from losing their voice
The SAVE Act won't save voters from losing their voice
Attacks on international students cannot be ignored
Attacks on international students cannot be ignored
College students need to clean up after their pets
College students need to clean up after their pets
Students should be wary about attending River Fest
Students should be wary about attending River Fest
Donate to The University Star