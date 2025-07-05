San Marcos, Hays County under flash flood warning

12:15 Update

The flash flood warning has extended until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, the city of San Marcos has closed all riverfront parks today for the weather conditions. Currently, the closure is for today only.

Original Story

Hays County, including San Marcos, is under a flash flood warning until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS stated that as of 9:46 a.m., 1-2 inches of rain have fallen. NWS expects a rainfall rate of 2-4 inches in 1 hour. Additionally, rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible.

“The outdoor warning sirens sounded just a few moments ago due to a Flash Flood Warning issued for our area by the [NWS],” the city of San Marcos wrote in a 9:53 Facebook update. “Please stay weather aware, avoid low-water crossings and never drive through flooded roads.”

NWS said the impact is possible “life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.”

Flash Flood Warning including New Braunfels TX, San Marcos TX and Kyle TX until 1:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/8NnmDiCcpU — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 5, 2025

According to the city of San Marcos, these are the areas residents should avoid during heavy rainfall:

700 Block McKie at Willow Springs Creek (IH 35)

1400 block Uhland Road at Blanco River 200 block C.M. Allen Parkway at Children’s Park

2500 Block William Pettus

Low Water Crossing and Common Flood-Prone Streets Jackman/Gravel at Purgatory Creek

River Road at Railroad Trestle

River Road at Uhland Road

Residents can stay safe by turning around when encountering flooded roads, and knowing where they are relative to streams and creeks.

On Memorial Day in 2015, the Blanco River rose to 20.21 feet, destroying over 2,000 homes and killing 11 people in Hays County.

San Marcos is also under a flood watch until 7 p.m., Saturday.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.