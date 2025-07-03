Red Bus Bazaar connects community with monthly markets

In the heart of San Marcos, the Red Bus Food Park transformed into a lively, once-a-month vendor market that features local craft vendors, food trucks and live music for its Red Bus Bazaar event.

The monthly market, which goes from May to Sept., aims to bring together local entrepreneurs and visitors to enjoy an evening of shopping, local eats and entertainment.

John Wilkinson, Howdy Boba owner and Red Bus Bazaar event coordinator, brought the market to life by organizing special days at his shop for people to come together, including K-pop-themed events like Seventeen Day, which took place during the opening of Red Bus Bazaar on May 31 at the Red Bus Food Park on 801 Chestnut St.

“My favorite part is just seeing people come out and share memories, make memories and have a good time,” Wilkinson said. “It’s so great watching people bring their friends, bring their family and talk about how much my events, like the Red Bus Bazaar… are something they look forward to every month.”

The park was quiet for years, but due to new management, Wilkinson saw an opportunity to turn it into a place where locals could come hang out, eat and listen to live music.

“[Red Bus Food Park] has sat there for many years without much excitement or energy or anything,” Wilkinson said. “Having an event coordinator background, I wanted to bring some life to the park and help promote our shop and the other shops that are there.”

May was the first market at Red Bus Food Park. Wilkinson said it went well, recalling stores such as craft vendors, jewelry makers, artists and a mobile bookstore displaying their works.

Visitors to the Red Bus Bazaar and BTS night event, gather outside Howdy Boba, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Laura Walker

Jordan Ashley decorates the projector screen for the BTS film viewing party at the Red Bus Food Park, Saturday, June 28, 2025. This month, the Red Bus Bazaar has a K-pop theme and features a live DJ, raffle, goodie bags and themed drinks from Howdy Boba. Laura Walker

Diana LunarPhoenix organizes her wares during set-up for the Red Bus Bazaar at the Red Bus Food Park, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Her jewelry pieces contain her own photography work suspended in resin. Laura Walker

The Red Bus Bar, which the food park is named for, waits for guests to arrive, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Laura Walker

Jordan Ashley sells handmade sun catchers during the Red Bus Bazaar at the Red Bus Food Park, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Ashley has been crafting for her brand, Beautifully Unique, since she was 8 years old and does not use any plastic in her designs. Laura Walker

Ciara McLaughlin sips and shops for BTS themed merch at Thetrinketbesties at the Red Bus Food Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025. This is the second time the monthly bazaar has been held so far. Laura Walker











Wilkinson hoped to bring more excitement by expanding his themed K-pop events and the Red Bus Bazaar. On June 28, Howdy Boba was decorated in purple in celebration of BTS as vendors lined Red Bus Food Park and visitors stopped by to get a specialty drink before making their way to the vendor market.

Barbara Gonzales, co-owner of The Trinket Besties, showcased her K-pop-themed items at the Red Bus Bazaar for the second time since it began. She said she and her business partner became well acquainted with Wilkinson, so they returned because the last time went well.

Gonzales said joining the K-pop community and sharing her pieces at events with fans fostered shared connections.

“I hope [this event] expands us to more people, not only business-wise but also friendship-wise,” Gonzales said. “We’re just hoping to make more connections because I feel that’s important.”

For Karina Rojero, owner of Merakai Permanent Jewelry, it was her first time showcasing her business at the Red Bus Bazaar. She said the name of her business is a Greek word that means to act with love, passion and soul. Through her pieces, Rojero creates meaningful items unique to a person’s life and the special people in it.

“Being a part of [something that people customize is special],” Rojero said. “A lot of people come with their friends or significant other, and they get meaningful pieces. It’s a metaphor for the bond between people and the jewelry or the piece that they choose.”

Tammy Faulkner, a BTS fan and bazaar visitor, said the Red Bus Bazaar and K-pop events helped her connect with others who shared her love of BTS and K-pop.

“Anytime I can get around to talking to fans, it’s the best part. That’s why I love it so much,” Faulkner said. “When you can talk to a fan, you have so much in common. You can be five years old or 85 years old and there’s something in common because you like the same group, and you like the same music.”

As the night slowed down, visitors came together to watch a movie screening of a BTS concert to end BTS Day at the Red Bus Bazaar. The next Red Bus Bazaar event will be on July 26 from 4-9 p.m. at the Red Bus Food Park.

Wilkinson plans to expand the bazaar with more entertainment from July through September to bring more people together, including summer movie screenings each Saturday in July at 8 p.m. and custom drink and food specials.

“We just hope to see more and more people notice what we’re doing and come out for a fun time,” Wilkinson said. “I think when school starts, it’ll become a thing, and then I would love to have it go from being monthly to weekly if we can.”