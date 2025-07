Canoe 419 begins the Texas Water Safari, a 260-mile canoe race from San Marcos to Seadrift, Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Meadows Center. During the race teams can not receive any outside support besides verbal encouragement and must carry all supplies in the canoe. No supplies other than water can be given to the team and many teams don’t sleep in order to complete the race in under 100 hours.