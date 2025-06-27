79° San Marcos
TSUS Board of Regents call Special Meeting: What does this mean for Texas State & the Pac-12?

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
June 27, 2025
Nathan Moya
Gevani McCoy drops back to pass during drills at the spring football game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.

In the early hours of June 27, 2025, the Texas Secretary of State’s Open Meetings page updated to reflect that the Texas State University System’s Board of Regents called a Board Meeting set for 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the TSUS’s Administration office in Austin, Texas.

Within the agenda of the meeting, the only action item listed before the meeting would adjourn is one regarding Texas State University, discussing a “authorization for payment and agreement”. The Board of Regents holds four quarterly meetings every year, with special called meetings having to be reported publicly at least 72 hours in advance for “time sensitive items.”

What does this exactly mean for Texas State?

In layman terms, it is about Texas State’s invitation to the Pac-12 Conference. Michael Adams of the Austin Sports Journal was the first to report that the Bobcats had finally received an invitation to the Pac-12 after months of rumors and speculation.

With an invitation now in the hands of Texas State, all that is left to do now is for the Board of Regents to hold their specially called meeting to determine the course of action. It is very likely that the Regents will vote to accept the invitation and alert the Sun Belt Conference with the intention that Texas State will be departing on July 1, 2026.

The payment part of the meeting will regard the exit fees for the Sun Belt Conference. It was a timely decision as Texas State’s current exit fees stand at $5 million. On July 1st, it would’ve doubled up to $10 million given the Sun Belt’s policy of alerting the conference of leaving at least one year in advance.

While it is unknown at this time whether Texas State will be receiving a partial or full share of the Pac-12’s media rights distribution, it will likely be discussed at the meeting Monday morning.

The meeting is more of an official formality that will mark a big step towards Texas State’s development not just athletically but overall. Texas State will likely be moving up to a conference that consists of strong brands and most especially more money, which will likely be used to invest more in athletics and development of the school as part of the 2025-35 Master Plan that was approved by the Board of Regents back on May 1.

The Special Meeting will be held by conference call and will be broadcasted online.

