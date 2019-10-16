(Photo Gallery) Best of ‘Common’ Experience

Chinedu Chukuka and Jaden Edison
October 16, 2019

  • Twister Marquiss speaks at a podium.
    Director of Common Experience Twister Marquiss introduces himself during the Common Experience event Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Common speaks at a podium.
    Common speaks during the Common Experience event Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Common speaks at a podium.
    Rapper, writer, actor, activist, author and philanthropist Common gives a speech Oct. 15 as part of Common Experience’s LBJ Distinguished Lecture Series at Strahan Arena.
  • Common speaks at a podium.
    Common speaks to a sold out crowd during his speech as part of Common Experience’s LBJ Distinguished Lecture Series Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Common speaks at a podium.
    Common speaks during the Common Experience event Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Common speaks at a podium.
    Common speaks to a sold out crowd during his speech as part of Common Experience’s LBJ Distinguished Lecture Series Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Common speaks at a podium.
    Common speaks to a sold out crowd during his speech as part of Common Experience’s LBJ Distinguished Lecture Series Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Twister Marquiss and Common address questions.
    Director of Common Experience Twister Marquiss (left) and Common address questions Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Common answers a question.
    Common addresses questions during the Common Experience event Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Common answers a question.
    Common addresses questions during the Common Experience event Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Common answers a question at a press conference.
    Common answers questions during a press conference Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena
  • Common hangs out in a hallway.
    Common interacts with associates after the Common Experience event Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.
  • Common smiles on an elevator.
    Common heads to attend a reception with Common Experience Director Twister Marquiss after the Common Experience event Oct. 15 at Strahan Arena.

