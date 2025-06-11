Commissioners Court proclaims the humane treatment of immigrants in custody, recognizes LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

During its June 10 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court affirmed its commitment to the “Constitutional and Humane Treatment of Immigrants in Custody,” advocating for due process and the protection of habeas corpus. They also declared June 2025 as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

According to the resolution, the transparency and accountability in the treatment, detention, and transport of people within Hays County are not only a matter of good governance but a constitutional imperative grounded in the First and Fourth Amendments.

After reading the proclamation, Judge Ruben Becerra had a video prepared that showed two immigrant women and a child being put into a van that Becerra called “vertical coffins.”

Towards the end of the video, it showed a truck that Becerra was in when someone had called law enforcement on him.

“Law enforcement was called on me because they saw an old Mexican and an old truck in front of the courthouse. I made a post about it because I believe people are intrinsically good.” Becerra said.

Before the resolution was passed, 15 public comments were heard, all of which were in favor of its passing.

Nataly Avendano, a Hays County community member, said her dad was detained in a detention center back in 2018, and it’s hard to see the news, to see it’s happening again.

“You don’t know how they’re being treated, and you know they’re in a really cold space,” Avendano said. “[My dad] was literally in prison. He was in prison, and the only crime that they said he was guilty of was coming here to give my brother and sister a better life.”

San Marcos city councilmember Alyssa Garza, speaking on her own behalf, said it is sad that governments need to publicly affirm that the Constitution is good and abuse of power is bad, and thanked Becerra for bringing forth the proclamation.

“We have funded punishment over prevention. We’ve normalized cages, surveillance, and criminalization as default solutions,” Garza said.

Before the final vote to pass the resolution, Commissioner Walt Smith changed the line “sound process for the handling of individuals” to include “all individuals” because all people should be supported.

Becerra stated that the Commissioner Court can’t legally dictate how the sheriff’s department operates, and the resolution asks that law enforcement make themselves identifiable.

“People who are picking up entire families should identify themselves, and that is the ask. Picking people up with no identifying anything and covered in a mask is being kidnapped. I can’t shake that,” Becerra said.

On April 1, there was a multi-agency raid in Dripping Springs, leading to over 40 people being arrested for allegedly being members of Tren De Aragua, a Venezuelan gang. However, the Texas Tribune reported that there was no evidence tying those people to the gang.

After the proclamation supporting the humane treatment of immigrants, the commissioners court passed a proclamation recognizing June 2025 as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

According to the proclamation, Pride Month is a time to honor the diversity that strengthens our community and to recognize the ongoing impact of our LGBTQIA+ neighbors.

“We still need to recognize the struggle of this group we have, we must continue to advocate for policies that protect LGBTQ+ rights, challenge discriminatory practices, and foster an environment where everyone feels safe, respected, and involved,” Commissioner Michelle Cohen said.

Hays County Health Department Director Matthew Gonzales said that it is thanks to proclamations like these that allow him and others to live their lives authentically and without fear of repercussions.

“I live my life openly and proudly as a gay married man,” Gonzales said. “I stand here as an example of the vibrant, dedicated, and diverse individuals who are part of the LGBTQ+ community., We contribute labor, love, and loyalty to ensure that every member of our community has equitable access to economic opportunity, social inclusion, and health equity.”