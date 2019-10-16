“Common” experience event brings record-breaking turnout

Common spoke to the crowd about his personal tribulations that led to him finding his purpose.

“Common” inspired the Texas State community to find and share their own truth by referencing his journey of living life through movie roles, song lyrics, memoirs and community activism.

As Distinguished Lecturer for 2019-2020 Common Experience, Common spoke on this year’s theme of “truth.” With an estimated 6,000 in attendance, this year’s distinguished lecturer event has the largest turnout in Texas State history, according to Director of the Common Experience Twister Marquiss.

In the beginning of his speech, Common challenged the audience with a question: “How can you get to your truth?”

Common described the difference between eulogy and resume virtues. Eulogy virtues are the skills one would bring to the workforce, and resume virtues consist of values of bravery, kindness and the capability to love others on a deep level.

“Our culture and our educational system spends more time teaching us the skills and strategies you’ll need for career success than the qualities you’ll need to radiate your inner light,” Common said.

Common said for people to find their own personal truth, they must first find their true purpose in life.

“I want to encourage each and every one of you, whatever your major may be, to think about the things that you love to do,” Common said. “I want you to think about the things that you wake up wanting to participate in. That may be part of your purpose.”

In talking about pursuing what one is passionate about, Common refers to Kahlil Gibran’s book “The Prophet” quoting “work is love made visible.”

“Every day I get up here and get a chance to rap, to act, to speak to you all–this is an act of love,” Common said. “This is something that I’m purposed to do, that I love to do. I would do it for no amount of money. I’m just grateful to be doing it.”

After finding one’s purpose, Common said one must fully embrace and believe in that passion and what makes them truly happy. This is the second step to finding one’s truth, according to Common.

“You should never dim your light for anyone,” Common said. “Your light, as well as your purpose, is yours and it was created by the Creator for you to shine it on the planet. We can’t be afraid of our greatness.”

While commenting on the importance of mindfulness, Common said it’s imperative to prioritize self-love in order to establish belief in one’s purpose.

“As much work as I’ve been doing as an activist, I hadn’t been doing self-activism work,” Common said. “Work on self is some of the hardest work that you will ever do in your life.”

Common said failure is part of the journey and the process of living life and finding one’s purpose.

“When you truly believe in things, you also understand that they may not come at that time,” Common said. “You have a bigger picture ahead of you.”

Common said the third step to finding one’s truth is aligning one’s passion with the right intention to authentically live out his or her purpose.

“What am I truly living for, my purpose, and am I living that every day,” Common said. “I started to put my intention more on being an activist and living up to that title,” Common said.

Common said it’s important to share that sense of self-love with others in order to make the world a kinder place.

“Sometimes (sharing) the smallest gestures of love is what we can to do to start changing the world,” Common said. “That is going to start first by finding your purpose and that self-love and believing in that, and then working to apply that.”

Erika Nielson, Assistant Director of the Common Experience, said they selected Common as this year’s distinguished lecturer due to his ability to tell his own “truth.”

“(We selected Common) because he can speak very personally about his own personal truth through multiple avenues of song, of spoken word or movies,” Nielson said. “He can draw so many people here, to have this communal atmosphere.”

Dizzy Harrison, freshman anthropology and international studies major, said she came with Hip Hop Congress members in hopes of hearing Common speak about important morals that their student organization prioritizes.

“We’re all about diversity, inclusivity, hip hop, music and Common is about all of those things as well,” Harrison said.

For more information about the 2019-2020 Common Experience events visit their website.

