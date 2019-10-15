Student Government addresses homophobic actions by campus organization
October 15, 2019
Student Government emits “simple resolution” to homophobic act on campus last week.
Order of the day included Student Senator Colton Halter immediately, calling on the simple resolution condemning the homophobic actions of Young Conservatives of Texas at Texas State.
The Simple Resolution disapproves of the student organization for violating the shared values of Texas State and expression of homophobia and bias.
Student Government President Corey Benbow said the homophobic event that occured last week involving Young Conservatives of Texas needs action considering the fact they affected other students in an offensive manner.
“If we are not going to take strong steps toward the ounce of things that happen on our campus that affect our student body then why are we here? What are we doing?” Benbow said.
Benbow said that mockery and offensive acts towards the LGBT community do not reflect campus values and those values need to be condemned.
Guest speakers at the meeting, Chartwells Resident District Manager Chin-Hong Chua and Chartwells Marketing Director Steven Granados, spoke about the new meal plans in detail and compared them to the previous school year. He talked about capacity issues in dining halls as well as brand-name food places on campus, leading to plans of future enhancements.
Granados recapped projects including Satellite Retail Dining being implemented, McCoy Cafe being completed and Alkek Starbucks coming to life spring 2020.
Food Insecurity Efforts has gone into effect, helping Texas State students have easier access to food on campus. A total of $2,003 was donated on April 25 related to the efforts.
Student Government Vice President Tucker Thompson announced that free menstrual products are now available in pre-determine bathrooms on campus with the exception of Harris Dining Hall. Thompson said that he will have to speak with the HRLS building to see the available date.
Thompson also announced Student Government Diversity Week: Living in Our Truth, will hold events dedicated to providing opportunities for students on campus to grow closer together as a whole. Diversity week will be held Oct. 25-Nov. 3; it acknowledges the incorporation of ethnicity, race, age, sexual orientation (identity & expression), ability, religion, country of origin and veteran’s status.
Student Government meetings are held every Monday night at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Visit Student Government’s website for more information.
