Arrest made for indecent exposure

Arrest made for indecent exposure

Sonia Garcia, News Editor
October 15, 2019

The University Police Department arrested a current student for indecent exposure that took place in McCoy Hall Oct. 10. The suspect has been booked into Hays County Jail on two counts of indecent exposure. He is being referred to student justice for review

 

