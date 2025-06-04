TXST implements AI tools across campus, classes

Texas State has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) tools throughout campus and some classes as concerns over AI’s role in higher education grow.

While Texas State does not have an official AI policy, the Division of Information Technology has initial guidelines for students and faculty on information security, data privacy and academic integrity when using AI in classes and curriculum.

Kimberly Conner, Texas State IT digital strategies lead, said with the use of AI engines continuing to grow in the work field and academic world, AI has an important position in higher education.

Conner emphasized the importance behind students understanding the baseline of AI run technology and its growing capabilities.

“I’m not saying everywhere, I’m not saying in every class, but I’m saying it has its place, so that we can properly prepare our students, ensure they’re marketable and they’re informed,” Conner said. “While my generation may face uncertainties, it is imperative that we empower subsequent generations with the knowledge skills and abilities they need to understand this tool.”

In April, Texas State integrated Perplexity.ai Enterprise Pro, an AI-powered search engine and research assistant that provides real-time answers using current web information for Texas State students, faculty and staff at no additional cost.

Perplexity also allows the usage of organizational tools, or “spaces,” where users can store work documents helping manage research and can create tutor bots to aid with understanding material.

“Perplexity is particularly powerful because it can either run the most effective default, large language model that can answer your query, or you can actually go in and select [other AI tools],” Conner said.

With this addition of AI in higher education, concerns around the nation grow as to whether these tools provide students a method to cheat their way through school.

According to a 2023 survey by Intelligent, out of 1,233 college students about 30% were found to have used ChatGPT for schoolwork that past school year and three in four ChatGPT users were found more likely to recommend the tool to other students.

“When I was stuck trying to make a presentation, I needed an idea on how to move forward about certain concepts that I may be struggling about and when I searched it on Safari or Chrome, about what this topic is about, it didn’t really give me a straight answer,” Donnelly said. “ChatGPT would give me a straightforward answer on what it was, and some other resources.”

According to Conner, in spring 2025, Texas State began its ChatGPT education pilot program that provided nine courses with ChatGPT licenses, ranging from computer science to career and technical education. A total of 226 students had access to ChatGPT through these courses.

Donnelly said students having access to AI tools allows them to receive secondary assistance in school material when on-campus resources and aid programs are unavailable to them.

“In my English class last semester if I didn’t have Grammarly or ChatGPT to just double check my paper, because it’s great that we have on campus resources like the labs or the paper review tutors who can gladly help us, but those have business hours, and sometimes my classes can go till 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.,” Donnelly said.

Bryan Rodriguez, civil engineering sophomore, said his professor required and encouraged students to use ChatGPT and other AI websites for classwork and projects and found these tools helped him stay organized during his first semester in college.

“I’m big on actually performing a task in order to learn it, so I guess a teacher could teach me whatever they want, and I really wouldn’t fully grasp the concept unless I perform what they’re trying to teach me,” Rodriguez said. “So, I think [ChatGPT] helped me in a positive way, and it made the work a lot easier and it was easy to use.”

Conner said although talk about AI policies in Texas State have not occurred, it is important to remember to use AI responsibility all while continuing to encourage its role in students’ education.

“I am never one to say that AI is the solution to everything, do I believe it will offer a lot of solutions because of its breadth and scope and computing capabilities? Absolutely, but do I believe there’s ever a time when humans should be out of the loop, absolutely not,” Conner said.