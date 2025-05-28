78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Hays County Jail implements Narcan vending machine

Arabella DiChristina, News Reporter
May 28, 2025
Laura Walker
A row of Narcan sit inside the new vending machine at the Hays County Law Enforcement office on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

On May 9, the Hays County Jail installed a Narcan vending machine in its lobby to help combat overdoses.

Narcan, or Naloxone, is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Peyton Wagner, behavioral health coordinator for Hays County, said the Narcan vending machine is part of a broader initiative called the Harm Reduction Strategy, which aims to equip people with life-saving tools and information.

According to the press release, the Narcan Vending machine was installed through a partnership with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the Behavioral Health Program of the Hays County Health Department and the Texas Integrated Community Opioid Network (ICON).

“There’s been a rise in opioid related incidents, both inside and outside jail settings,” Wagner said. “People who are incarcerated, when they leave jail, they can be at an increased risk.”

Katelyn Rosales, ICON community health liaison, said people are encouraged to take only one Narcan at a time from the vending machine, but if an individual needs two, they are allowed to.

“There’s this stigma around Narcan that people think that because it’s there, it’ll enable people to use,” Rosales said. “They fail to realize that Narcan is also for your grandma or grandpa who maybe took too much of their prescription opioid because they forgot.”

According to Rosales, there are flyers inside each Narcan box explaining how to use it, along with her contact information. Each box also features a sticker on top with a QR code that allows individuals in need of additional Narcan to request a shipment from ICON.

“About nine out of 10 pills seized will have some type of fentanyl in them. So what we’re seeing is that people aren’t necessarily looking for fentanyl, they go looking for Adderall or Xanax or something off the street,” Rosales said.

Rosales said the Hays County Jail machine is their second location, with Southside Community Center being the first installed back in 2024.

Wagner said inmates can request Narcan to be placed in their personal belongings upon release.

“For the individuals who are having [Narcan] placed in their personal belongings, there is an educational video that they’re going to show before they discharge,” Wagner said. “It’s important that we are equipping them with the tools, but also the knowledge about what [Narcan] is.”

According to the press release, there are educational posters located next to the Narcan vending machine explaining how to use it.

Ty Schepis, psychology professor at Texas State, said opioid overdose are still a problem in the county. Schepis said fentanyl involved overdoses have declined in about 18 months to two years, but methamphetamine or stimulant-involved overdoses have continued to rise.

“There are multiple points of vulnerability for people who are involved with the criminal legal systems, so having access at multiple different points of time is going to be important,” Schepis said.

Schepis said fentanyl-like compounds are potent, so the overdose lasts longer than Narcan works. Therefore, the person may need more than one dose to remain out of an overdose.

“Overdoses are preventable, and by making Narcan available, especially with a low barrier and not having costs associated with it, that’s going to make it accessible for all, especially for those who are in high-risk transition points in their life,” Wagner said.

Rosales said the goal is to saturate Hays County with Narcan through machines, relationships with businesses and hopefully in first aid kits.

“Naloxone is super important in keeping people from overdosing, but it does not help people change their patterns of use. It’s important that folks have access to treatment so that they can really change their patterns of drug use if they want to,” Schepis said.

Wagner said the Hays County Health Department is also putting up a Hays County resource guide that will list different treatment options for substance use disorders.

Rosales said people can use her contact information if they want further treatment with ICON or somewhere else in their community.

Currently, there are seven other places to receive Narcan in San : the Hays County Health Department, the Alkek Library, the Student Health Center, the Student Recreation CenterWake the Dead Coffee, the Southside Community Center and the Salvation Army.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Guests enter Rio Vista Park through one of the new access points on May 24, 2025.
City installs temporary summer fences at Rio Vista Park
city hall entrance 2
City council discusses homelessness population data, approves contract for SMPD departmental staffing study
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court receives annual report on Homelessness in Hays County, discusses AI data center
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
Edwards Aquifer enters Stage 5 water restrictions for the first time
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
Troy eliminates Texas State baseball from SBC tournament
Texas State golfer Jaxon Donaldson
Texas State men's golf wraps up postseason at National Golf Invitational
More in hays-county
University Star logo
Hays County Health Department confirms positive measles case in Kyle
commissioner's court city council 4
Commissioners Court proclaims Air Quality Awareness, present Measles Exposure After Action report
University Star logo
Arrest warrant issued for Hays County corrections officer
Screenshot of email from Hays County Sheriff Lt. Clint Pulpan to The University Star on Feb. 3.
40 people arrested in multi-agency raid in Dripping Springs
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
More in News
logo
Fox tests positive for rabies after biting Wimberley pedestrian
Members of the San Marcos community gathered in City Hall for citizens' comments on a ceasefire resolution up for vote by the City Council, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in San Marcos.
City council votes to deny ceasefire resolution
police lights
San Marcos Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run
Texas State University sign.&#160;
TXST Campus Master Plan approved
Single use containers litter the ground at Sewell Park Thursday, April 10, 2025, during River Fest.
San Marcos begins enforcing can ban
Lucciana Choueiry reporting at the immigration protest on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at UT Austin. Her coverage of the protest is published in The Austin Chronicle.
Senior 30: A purpose born in Beirut, written in The Star(s)
Donate to The University Star