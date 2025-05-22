93° San Marcos
Troy eliminates Texas State baseball from SBC tournament

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
May 22, 2025
Maya Contreras
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.

The Bobcats’ season is over after a solid start from righty Adam Falinski and timely hitting led the Troy Trojans to a 4-2 win over Texas State in an elimination game in the Sun Belt Championship on Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala.

Troy took a 2-0 lead after Sean Darnell notched an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and Gavin Shrader hit an RBI single with two outs in the third off of right-handed starting pitcher Austin Eaton, who allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings.

Alan Shibley hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Coy DeFury hit a homer in the sixth, tying the game 2-2. Austin Mungia followed DeFury’s home run with a single, leading to Falinski’s removal after 5 ⅓ innings, where he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

An unexpected hero came through for Troy, as the nine-hole hitter Jakob Wax hit a clutch solo home run in the seventh against right-handed reliever Matthew Tippie, reclaiming the lead for the Trojans 3-2. Troy added another run with two outs in the inning after Steven Meirer reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error from the catcher, Mungia, and later scored on a wild pitch from Tippie, who ended up allowing two runs, one earned, in 1 ⅔ innings. Carson Laws pitched the remaining 1 ⅓ innings for Texas State.

Troy relievers Grady Gorgen and Noah Thigpen closed out the game with a combined four scoreless innings, Gorgen accounting for 1 ⅓ and Thigpen 2 ⅓.

Texas State nearly came back, bringing the winning run up to the plate with two outs in the ninth, DeFury, who struck out swinging on a full count to send the Trojans to the next round of the tournament and eliminate the Bobcats.

Donate to The University Star