Texas State hires compliance specialists

Texas State students walk in between classes on the first day of school Aug. 26 near the Quad. Photo credit: Jaden Edison

Texas State is seeking to fill two full-time positions dealing specifically with Clery compliance issues across campus.

The announcement of the additional positions comes after The University Star was able to uncover 24 sexual assault crimes from 2014-2016. The crimes were Clery reportable and uncategorized into four sexual offense categories: rape, fondling, incest and statutory rape. For those same reportable years and offenses in the given date range, Texas State only reported 15 offenses in the sexual offense categories.

Texas State tallied 57 rapes from 2016-2018 for its latest report, which was released at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019.

Vice President of Finance and Support Services Eric Algoe said additional staff members will continue to address compliance across campus to remain accurate.

“We are all disappointed the numbers were incorrect in the past,” Algoe said. “I feel comfortable and confident that since Chief Clouse got here, we fixed the problem. The numbers are accurate. We now have a good process to make sure the numbers stay accurate and we’re hiring a director of institutional compliance. We will have a full-time dedicated Clery compliance specialist.”

Algoe said the creation of the positions—which will report to the Vice President for University Administration Lisa Lloyd—underscores how the reporting work was never under “police” authority, but rather a “university” responsibility. Lloyd said she is hopeful the positions will both be hired on by spring 2020.

“We currently have the Director for Institutional Compliance posted,” Lloyd said. “We will begin reviewing applicants for that position November 15. In an ideal situation, we would love to have this person on board by the spring semester.”

According to Lloyd, Texas State now follows the trend of other universities that now have an office of institutional compliance.

“The compliance-related tasks are still going to fall within different divisions,” Lloyd said. “Research compliance will still be in the research arm of this university. We needed a director of institutional compliance to promote and encourage compliance activities throughout Texas State.”

Additionally, Lloyd said creating the Clery Act compliance coordinator—whose position title and description are being audited by Texas State officials prior to posting—was a necessary step in compliance for the university.

“Compliance has been decentralized throughout this university,” Lloyd said. “As the university got complex and larger, it became very evident we needed to have someone to provide leadership, direction and integration. It is the right thing to do and the next step in ensuring compliance throughout (Texas State).”

