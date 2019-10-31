Mill Street shopping center to open soon

Construction on the Shops at Mill Street Crossing, located at 641 Mill St., is nearing the final stages of completion.

The Shops are expected to open late fall 2019 or early spring 2020. According to Henry Ole, site owner, the building is approaching the finish line. Construction for the project began February 2019.

The Shops at Mill Street Crossing will feature numerous stores in an outlet-style shopping center.

Ole said The Shops will be full-service and convenient while serving a variety of products, with a grocery store as the focal point of the shopping center.

“It’s not going to be junk food served but produce, fresh meat and groceries so you could do a lot of your one-stop shopping there,” Ole said. “People are very excited about having a grocery store in the area, especially students who will be able to shop close to their apartments.”

Ole said the completion of the grocery store, Mill Street Market, should be ready for tenants to begin their work within six weeks. Completion of the store and re-construction of Mill Street will be a great addition to the community.

“The end product is going to be great,” Ole said. “There will be new curbs, wider sidewalks, vegetation and a stop light at the corner of Uhland Road and Mill Street.”

Mike Karowalia, owner of Mill Street Market, expressed excitement to be involved with the new shopping center in a written statement.

“We are happy to be opening Mill Street Market in San Marcos. It will be a super convenient store with more than 7,000-square feet. It will be a grocery store with produce, fresh cut meats, canned and frozen food and a huge variety of beverages. It will have a deli and gasoline pumps to service the thousands of people living in the area. The new store is expected to open spring 2020.”

Eric Cromwell, owner of Cromwell Construction, is working on the shopping center development. Cromwell said it is vital for San Marcos to have new stores open, given the growing number of people moving to the area.

“Cromwell Construction is pleased to be the principle contractor for the construction of Mill Street Crossing,” Cromwell said. “It is going to be a very important addition to the under-served north side of San Marcos. This area has blossomed in the past few years with thousands of student residents in addition to permanent residents.”

More information on the Shops at Mill Street Crossing can be found on the locations website: millstreetcrossing.com

