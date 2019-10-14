Police search for hit and run suspect
October 14, 2019
San Marcos Police are searching for a 23-year-old man in a white sedan involved in a hit and run on Oct. 13. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
At approximately 2:14 a.m. at the 100 block of West San Antonio Street, police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash. Police found the victim breathing but unconscious on the street. The victim was hit while crossing the roadway by a vehicle traveling east.
The suspect fled the scene traveling north down the alley behind Nephews, then turned and traveled west on W. Hopkins Street.
Officers are in the process of reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses to capture an image of the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact San Marcos Police Officer Andrew Wisener by email at [email protected] or by phone at 512.393.8081×9400.
